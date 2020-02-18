Pacific Beach

1 Dead After SUV Lands Upside Down Near Pacific Beach

A SUV landed upside down in Pacific Beach, killing one Tuesday afternoon.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said a vehicle was found on its roof in the 3000 block of Garnet Avenue, on the east side of the I-5 overpass around 1:45 p.m.

One of the vehicle's passengers was confirmed dead at the scene, SDFD spokesperson Monica Muñoz said. A second person was injured in the crash and will be taken to a local hospital.

San Diego Police Department urged drivers on Garnet and Balboa Avenue to avoid the area.

No other information was available.

