1 Dead After SUV Lands Upside Down Near Pacific Beach

A SUV landed upside down in Pacific Beach, killing one Tuesday afternoon.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said a vehicle was found on its roof in the 3000 block of Garnet Avenue, on the east side of the I-5 overpass around 1:45 p.m.

One of the vehicle's passengers was confirmed dead at the scene, SDFD spokesperson Monica Muñoz said. A second person was injured in the crash and will be taken to a local hospital.

Due to a serious injury accident, please stay clear of 3000 Garnet Ave. This is expected to last for an unknown duration. Check back for updates. pic.twitter.com/b7wreZdhhH — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 18, 2020

San Diego Police Department urged drivers on Garnet and Balboa Avenue to avoid the area.

No other information was available.