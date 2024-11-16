National City

1 dead, 4 injured in large National City party at abandoned house

The suspect(s) fled the scene before police arrived, according to National City police

By Renee Schmiedeberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

A shooting broke out at a large National City house party late Friday night, killing one person and injuring four others.

National City police officers responded to reports of gunshots at 100 N Ave., close to the intersection of East Plaza Boulevard around 11:49 p.m., according to the National City Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene to find an abandoned house that was being used for a large party. They soon requested more help due to the number of injured, the amount of partygoers and reports that shooting suspects were still on the scene, police said.

The suspect(s) fled the scene before police arrived, according to NCPD.

Four people were shot and taken to a hospital while one died at the scene, despite lifesaving efforts.

Detectives are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the NCPD nonemergency number at 619-336-4411 and ask to speak to a detective. Anonymous phone calls can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 619-531-1500 or www.sdcrimestoppers.org.  

Personnel from San Diego Police Department, Chula Vista Police Department, San Diego County Sheriff's Department and Harbor Police all responded to the crime scene.

This article tagged under:

National City
