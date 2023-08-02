1 Dead, 1 likely to die after Bay Terraces car crash ejects passenger

A passenger was ejected from a vehicle and died and another will likely die after a two-car crash in the Bay Terraces neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Wednesday.

San Diego Police Department officers were called at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday to South Woodman Avenue and Jamie Street where they learned two vehicles had crashed.

During an investigation, detectives learned a 24-year-old man was driving a Honda heading south and a 56-year-old man driving a 2006 Kia Sedona in the opposite direction when the Kia attempted to turn onto Woodman without yielding the right of way, said Sgt. K. Gibson.

The two vehicles crashed and one of the two passengers in the Honda -- both of whom were not wearing seat belts -- was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries and was not expected to survive, police said.

All others suffered minor injuries, Gibson said.

No one involved has been identified.



it was not clear if there were any contributing factors.

Anyone with information related to this crash was asked to call 858- 495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.