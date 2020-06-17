1 Dead, 1 Injured in Car Crash in Oceanside

One person died and another was injured Wednesday after the car they were driving crashed into the back of a Pepsi delivery truck, Oceanside Police Department said.

Police drove up to the incident at 11:04 a.m. on Misson Avenue at Airport Road. Officers found a sedan, which had caught on fire, rear-ended a Pepsi delivery truck with two passengers inside, OPD said.

Police were able to pull out both the driver and passenger from the vehicle. The passenger was unconscious and not breathing, officials started CPR.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital where the passenger later died. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, OPD said

The investigation is ongoing and no fault has been determined.

According to witnesses, the sedan was traveling westbound on Mission Avenue at a high rate of speed in the number one lane. For unknown reasons, the driver changed lanes abruptly to the number two lane and drove directly into the rear of the Pepsi delivery truck. The driver of the truck was not inside at the time of the collision. Alcohol may be a factor.

Anyone with information regarding this collision can call Accident Investigator, Clint Bussey at (760) 435-4412.