1 Killed, Another Injured in Wrong-Way, Head-On Crash on I-5

One person was killed and another critically injured Sunday in wrong-way, head-on collision on southbound Interstate 5, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on I-5 at the Civic Center/Front Street exit near the transition to state Route 163, Battalion Chief Rick Ballard said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was critically injured and being transported to UCSD Medical Center, he said.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert around 4:15 p.m. because of the crash. Three lanes of southbound I-5 were blocked.

It was unclear when the lanes will reopen.

