It's a gas: Rolling Stones team up with Padres, MLB on limited-edition vinyl release

The Rolling Stones and Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that they will be collaborating on the release of a limited edition vinyl of the band's latest, Hackney Diamonds, the band's first release of an album of originals in 18 years.

A limited number of the collectors' item will be released exclusively at TheRollingStones.com on Oct. 20, the same date as the official album release. Thirty different album covers featuring unique art for each MLB team — including a Padres version — containing a special white vinyl edition.

The Stones have performed in countless MLB stadiums during the 1989 Steel Wheels Tour, 1997 Bridges to Babylon tour and the 2005 A Bigger Band tour.

Hackney Diamonds is the Stones' 26th American studio album, and the band's first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021. Mick Jagger — who turned 80 on July 26 — has shown little sign of slowing down after the band wrapped their 60th anniversary tour last year.

MLB Presents… limited edition vinyl of new album Hackney Diamonds. Featuring custom art for each of the 30 MLB Clubs pressed on baseball white vinyl. Collect your favourite team today.https://t.co/kNozfZOEZi @MLBNetwork pic.twitter.com/mc5BeFDwzQ — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) September 26, 2023

Earlier this month, the album was launched at a livestreamed event at the Hackney Empire theater in London. The 12-track project features contributions from several other legendary artists, including Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney and Elton John. The video for the album's first single, "Angry," staring actress Sydney Sweeney, was released shortly after the livestream and has more than16 million views to date.

The title "Hackney Diamonds" comes from London slang for broken glass following a break-in, as Hackney is an inner-city area with high crime rates.

The long-awaited project has already garnered satisfaction from critics. Will Hodgkinson of "The Times" wrote that the release was "unquestionably the Stones' best [album] since" Some Girls (1978).