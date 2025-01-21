San Diego County

President Trump pardons 12 San Diego County Jan. 6 defendants

Those pardoned include a local man who admitted to assaulting several police officers

By Alexis Rivas and Mike Dorfman

President Trump pardoned hundreds of people charged with crimes tied to the Jan. 6 insurrection and breach of the U.S. Capitol building.

The details of exactly who would get a full pardon, and whether pardons would include those convicted of violent crimes, had been a mystery until Monday. 

Before most San Diegans sat down for dinner on Monday, Trump signed a sweeping order from the Oval Office that stunned political allies and opponents alike. With the exception of 14 commutations, the president pardoned everyone charged or convicted for the insurrection – a number totaling more than 1,580 defendants. More than two-thirds of the pardoned rioters had already pleaded guilty to the federal criminal charges. 

In San Diego County, perhaps no one will more directly feel the impact of the executive order than the 12 local men charged with storming the Capitol. Eight of those men have pleaded guilty. Of those, only six were sentenced to any jail time and only two received sentences longer than a year. One Carlsbad man admitted to attacking several police officers, leading the breach into the Capitol building and throwing wooden railing with metal brackets at other police officers. He was about 2 years into a 6.5-year jail sentence when Trump pardoned him.

Four of the 12 local defendants were still awaiting their day in court — that is, until the president’s signature resulted in their charges being tossed out.

The pardons have been unpopular on Capitol Hill, with even Republican leaders voicing opposition to pardons for the 174 people charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon against police officers. 

“It would be exactly the wrong message and the wrong way to start out an administration,” California Sen. Adam Schiff said earlier this year.

More than 140 police officers were injured during the attack on the Capitol and one officer died. 

The 14 commutations were for convicted leaders of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys who conspired to commit violence with the intention to overturn the results of the election and/or harm U.S. elected officials.

