Man shot by SDPD near PB library ID'd, as is officer who shot him

On Wednesday, the San Diego Sheriff's Department identified a police officer and the man he shot following a disturbance at a library in San Diego.

On May 8 around 4:20 p.m., officers responded after a witness reported a man vandalizing property and wielding a hatchet inside the Pacific Beach/Taylor Library, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Juan Marquez with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, which is the agency investigating the shooting, said two or three responding officers repeatedly asked 54-year-old San Diego County resident William John Hanley to drop the weapon. When he didn't, Officer Dominic Bloemendaal, a seven-year veteran of the San Diego Police Department, fired several shots.

"Officers provided immediate medical aid and called for paramedics," the sheriff's department said. "Paramedics arrived and transported the suspect to a local hospital where he is expected to survive," the department said in a statement.

Video shot at the scene in the 4300 block of Dawes Street last Thursday showed an SDPD officer watching over the hatchet on the sidewalk.

A library patron, who wished only to be identified as Cisco and was inside at the time told NBC 7 last week that Hanley "walked by some people and didn't swing. He was just a little deranged."

The witness says that while the man wasn't threatening people, he was trashing the computer section of the library.

"He was hitting tables and went over rambling on," Cisco said. "He said he was an Indian chief, was in the army, and was a general."

It was unclear what prompted the disturbance or what actions the suspect took that prompted Bloemendaal to fire at Hanley, whose current medical status is unknown.

SDSO's Homicide Unit was called out as part of a countywide memorandum of understanding created in order to investigate shootings involving law enforcement.

Hanley has been charged with suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and "resisting an executive officer."