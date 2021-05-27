What You Should Include When Filing a Consumer Complaint

If you feel you've been wronged by a company or business it might feel like you have nowhere to turn. Here are a few steps you can take to try and resolve your issue.

First, call customer service. If they're unable to resolve your issue you might want to try and write a consumer complaint.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A consumer complaint letter lets you document your issue with a product or service in writing, but there's some detailed information you should include.

Make sure to mention exactly what the issues are

Include any relevant dates, locations, or serial numbers

Attach any specific documents you have that might be related to the transaction

Be clear about what specific steps they can take to make it right, or what you hope the outcome is

Include your name and contact information so they can reach you if they need additional information

If you have been working with the company directly, but still have been unable to resolve your issue, it may be time to contact NBC 7 Responds. Be sure to include the same information listed above if possible.