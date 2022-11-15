Season's Savings: How to Make Extra Money for Holiday Shopping

We can all use a little extra cash these days, especially when doing our holiday shopping. We're paying more for everything from groceries to gas, but you might not need to look far to make some extra money.

"It's like our family does a little thing where we all pull names, buy something for one person," said Bailey Martin, a shopper planning to scale back her holiday spending. "The budget's going down for sure because everybody just can't afford it anymore."

She isn't alone. Many shoppers are planning to spend less or cut back somewhere else to try and afford holiday gifts. 43% of shoppers told the National Retail Federation they don't earn enough to cover their holiday spending. 22% said they plan to sell their belongings to buy gifts for loved ones.

With so many places to sell your things, from eBay, to Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist or apps like OfferUp, here are some ways to make sure you get top dollar for your stuff.

How to make money to boost your holiday budget

Step 1: It's all about the photo

Make sure that whatever you are selling is photographed well. You can drape a neutral-colored sheet or blanket over a couch or chair to make a backdrop, and make sure the lighting is good.

Step 2: Price accurately

Shop around to see how much similar items are selling for. Don't set your price too low, because people like to try and haggle the price down. You can even make the item available for shipping to expand the pool of potential buyers, just make sure to include that in the price.

Step 3: Be descriptive

Include any relevant information such as measurements or dimensions, so you aren't bombarded with questions from anyone with a passing interest, and be honest. If the item has any imperfections, list them.

Step 4: Watch out for scams

Be wary of anyone messaging you right away only asking for your address. If you're offering local pickup, meet in a public, well-lit area. If the buyer needs to come to your home, be sure someone else is there with you, and consider tucking other valuables away.

What else can you do?

Another way to get some extra cash during the holidays? Dig out unused gift cards. While you're going through closets and drawers looking for things to sell, see if you find any gift cards. They might be able to help you afford a few more gifts.