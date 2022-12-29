Resolving to Get Fit in 2023? How to Avoid Getting Trapped in a Gym Membership

New year, new me? Whether you are the type of person who makes New Year’s resolutions or not, the start of a new year is always a good chance to hit the refresh button.

For many, that means vowing to be healthier and perhaps, joining a gym. But trying to cancel a gym membership can be a headache.

Sometimes contracts may say you can only cancel if you move a certain distance away or have a doctor’s note saying you’re unable to work out.

If you’re signing up for a free trial period, read the fine print. You may be locked into a paid contract at the end of that trial. And remember - contracts are legally binding. That means you might have to pay a fee to get out of it. Even worse, they may send you to collections or sue you.

So what should you ask when signing up?

First, what is the true cost? Some gyms offer great discounts that only last for the first few months, or even charge fees on top of your membership payments.

Next, what is the contract length? Are you being locked into a year-long contract? Or is it month-to-month? In California, gyms cannot legally enter you into a contract that lasts more than three years.

Finally, what is the cost to cancel? Some gyms may let you cancel your membership but charge a fee. California law limits cancellation fees to $100, or $50 if half the contract has already passed.

If you do sign up and second-guess your decision once you get home, state law also says you have five days to cancel without paying any fees.