Booking a Vacation Rental? Don't Fall For These Common Scams

It's one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, and scammers know that more people will be searching for last-minute places to stay. For many, the option of staying at a cozy home or cool rental is exciting as long as they don't get tricked.

"I want my daughters to look forward each year to going somewhere new," said Diana Cruz, who travels for the holidays with her family. "Maybe go there and just make memories with them. To have those pictures, those conversations that we can go back to for a lifetime."

But a fun getaway could quickly turn into a nightmare if you don't do your own research before booking your lodgings.

"I definitely look to see if it's a legit website," said Cruz. "I look for reviews, I make sure the reviews are up to date."

Like Cruz, the first thing you should do is read all of the reviews. It helps if you are on a legitimate site as well, instead of looking at posts on social media.

"Don't fall for any wires, Venmo payments, any messenger payments," said Cruz. "Strictly go through the website to secure their payment."

A lot of scams rely on social media advertising, with beautiful photos and deals that sound too good to be true, all trying to make you think you found the perfect place.

"Go through a secure payment method," said Cruz. "If I have questions, I contact the hotel or the host, to make sure all questions or doubts are answered."

Using sites like Travelocity or AirBnB can help provide you with cancellation options, and help reduce the chance you are falling for a scam. Also do a quick search for the company or property on the internet, followed by the word "fraud" or "scam" to see if anyone has reported it before.

And if you do end up paying for a fake listing, make sure you report it or write a review to help alert other would-be renters. You can also contact the state's attorney general to report the listing as well.