Little Black Dresses That Make a Difference

The annual Little Black Dress sale at Goodwill is back.

On Friday, shoppers are sure to be lined up outside the Escondido location before the doors open at 10 a.m.

"There's dresses for evening, there's dresses for daytime, there's dresses for the night out," said Ashley Clark, a fashion reseller looking at the dresses offered in the LBD sale.

The garments are donated to Goodwill, then collected for the special sale. Clark went to evaluate the hundreds of dresses being sold and said there are a lot of styles, sizes and deals.

"There's a good mix of vintage, department store labels, and then some really fun high end stuff," said Clark.

"You have everything from spaghetti straps to long sleeves, from simple to sequin, from short to long, from Size 2 to 24," said Darlene Cossio, marketing director at Goodwill. "It's iconic and something everyone has in their closet."

A little black dress is a key element of any wardrobe. Clark said the versatility means it can be used in a number of situations, especially as the holidays approach.

"It's classic, it's chic, black is flattering on everyone," said Clark. "I think there's something about the holidays that everyone gets excited about. There's something about getting dressed up."

Clark said she looks forward to shopping at stores like Goodwill and hunting for the perfect piece.

"You're flipping through, and there's nothing, nothing, nothing, and then you can't believe you found it," Clark said.

The sale in Escondido is at the Goodwill on 315 West Washington Ave. Cossio said they expect a line of people waiting outside ahead of the store's opening.