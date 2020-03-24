Grocery Store Shelves Won’t Stay Empty for Long

Stores around the country have been cleaned out of many products. Dried goods like pasta, canned foods, and even flour have been vanishing from the shelves as people stock their pantries during the coronavirus pandemic. But distributors are fighting to refill those shelves.

"We've had to add a few more trucks down to San Diego to keep up with the supply," said Richard Flores of SGS Produce. "But we still have weeks worth of food in our warehouses."

SGS Produce explained right now is a transition period for fresh foods, as winter vegetables give way to summer produce.

"Sales have doubled, even tripled, for some products," said Flores. "Instead of sending 4 trucks down, we're sending 7 or 8."

Dried goods are at the top of the list, which explains the empty shelves where products like rice used to be. Flores says those shelves will be filled because the supply chain remains strong.

"Nothing has really changed," said Flores. "There's just a lot more sales."

Flores said customers don't need to worry because store shelves will fill up as the supply chain adjusts to the needs of shoppers.

"They just couldn't keep up with demand," said SDSU Marketing professor Miro Copic. "There are some substantial changes in consumer behavior."

Copic says grocery delivery services used to be rarely used, but are now a rapidly growing industry as people stay home. Now stores are asking is if people will change their habits once the stay-at-home order is lifted.

"85% of retail shopping was done in stores," said Copic. "But the longer we are at home during this crisis, the easier those habits are going to be to change."