Map: See where coyotes are spotted most in LA County

From the Valley to Leimert Park and Hancock Park, people in communities across Southern California have been spotting coyotes in their neighborhoods.

Not nestled in the mountains, but in urban areas where many young children and house pets live.

“We actually shouldn't be surprised that coyotes are showing up in what we consider to be non-traditional locations like the middle of a city,” said Tim Daly, California Department Fish and Wildlife public information officer.

Daly says that's in part because coyotes are looking for food and resources not being found in their environments. And, what we are doing might be inviting to them.

“It's almost always unintentional. We might forget that we left the pet food out at night. We might not have remembered to clean our barbecue at the end of a long meal," Daly added. "And, there's those odors and bits of food still on a barbecue. We may be forgetting to trim under our backyard brush because we think, oh, it looks so lush and fully grown but that's also a place where wildlife can hide. It's a shelter."

Reports about coyotes to their office are tracked.

Total coyote interactions 2017-2024

Coyote sightings, depredation, possible human conflict, and nuisance complaints.

Our analysis of data obtained by the NBC4 I-Team shows calls to the department about coyotes in Los Angeles County have increased in all categories -from sightings to nuisance- compared to last year.

Looking back to 2017, most reports about coyote run-ins with pets or livestock or what’s called “depredation” in LA County happened in zip code 91745 -- the Hacienda Heights neighborhood.

Most nuisance reports, which could be anything from tipping trash cans or making messes, were most reported in the 91711 area near Claremont.

And, most of the calls about potential human conflict came from zip code 90027, the Griffith Park neighborhood, followed closely by 91364, the community of Woodland Hills.

“We look at those reports every day, and then we will respond accordingly if we feel there's a potential public safety issue going on, we will work with the people who made that report to make sure A, they're okay, and B, they're doing everything they can to eliminate what's attracting them to their yard,” Daly said.

Daly believes part of the rise in report could coincide with more people at home.

“Also, more of us have cameras on our homes and in our backyards than ever. And so, we're getting a lot more sightings reported to us that way as well,” he added

He says sighting numbers might be a bit skewed because multiple reports might come in about the same animal.

Again, the department tells the NBC4 I-Team, we could be the ones creating space for coyotes and other wildlife to feel invited, barbeques not being cleaned up, fallen fruit in your yard, bird feeders with overflow of seed are attractive to coyotes.

The department wants to hear from you if you come across a coyote, especially if you feel at risk, so they can better access what is happening.

They have a way to do that right on the front page of their website. There is also a link that explains how to deal with not just coyote but any wildlife you might come across in your home.