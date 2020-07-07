LISTEN: New Podcast Explores San Diego's COVID Complacency

As we move into the second half of 2020, it’s clear the coronavirus has exhausted us all. Despite a record number of new cases, patience with the pandemic is dwindling each day.

In this week’s episode of Into San Diego - a podcast from NBC 7 News, we look at how San Diego's COVID complacency and our actions this summer could play a crucial role in the fight against the outbreak.

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher explains why he thinks the county reopened local businesses too soon what effect it can have moving forward.

Also, the long-term effects of COVID-19 are still unknown but are top of mind for the medical science community. We hear from local researchers and students who are studying whether the novel virus can leave life-long scars on those infected.

