LISTEN: New Podcast Explores San Diego's COVID Complacency

In this week’s episode of Into San Diego, the team goes into COVID Complacency and how our actions this summer are crucial in fighting the outbreak. Plus, hear from local researchers and students about the potential the long term effects that COVID-19 can have on some patients.

As we move into the second half of 2020, it’s clear the coronavirus has exhausted us all. Despite a record number of new cases, patience with the pandemic is dwindling each day.

In this week’s episode of Into San Diego - a podcast from NBC 7 News, we look at how San Diego's COVID complacency and our actions this summer could play a crucial role in the fight against the outbreak.

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher explains why he thinks the county reopened local businesses too soon what effect it can have moving forward. 

Also, the long-term effects of COVID-19 are still unknown but are top of mind for the medical science community. We hear from local researchers and students who are studying whether the novel virus can leave life-long scars on those infected.

"Into San Diego" is a podcast by NBC 7 News that goes into the under-reported stories that matter most to our San Diego listeners. Is there a story or topic you would like to hear more about? Email the team at IntoSanDiego@NBC.com

Formerly called INSIGHT, Into San Diego is a podcast that takes listeners into the stories and topics making headlines in our communities. Whether it’s into the courtroom, the classroom, or into our economy, Into San Diego breaks the mold of traditional local news reporting by creating a fully immersive audio experience that informs our listeners on the local topics they want and need to know more about.

Is there a story you would like to hear us go into? Email us your suggestions and ideas at IntoSanDiego@NBC.com

