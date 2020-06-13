LISTEN: From Quiet to Chaotic, The Arrest That Ignited Civil Unrest in La Mesa

A La Mesa Police Officer detained a young Black man as he was waiting outside of his friend’s apartment. A physical altercation ensued and the man, Amaurie Johnson, was arrested for battery on a police officer.

The video of his arrest went viral and transformed the small city of La Mesa into the epicenter for protests of police brutality and use of force in San Diego County.

In this week's episode of INSIGHT, we speak with Amaurie Johnson and hear his thoughts of what occurred that day, and the realities for Black people when dealing with law enforcement.

