LISTEN: From Quiet to Chaotic, The Arrest That Ignited Civil Unrest in La Mesa

Days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a 23-year-old man says a La Mesa Police Officer racially profiled him. The video of the man’s arrest went viral and sparked protests that led to more violence with police, vandalism, and looting in San Diego County’s 10th largest city. 

By Tom Jones, Dorian Hargrove and Matthew Lewis

A La Mesa Police Officer detained a young Black man as he was waiting outside of his friend’s apartment. A physical altercation ensued and the man, Amaurie Johnson, was arrested for battery on a police officer.

The video of his arrest went viral and transformed the small city of La Mesa into the epicenter for protests of police brutality and use of force in San Diego County.

In this week's episode of INSIGHT, we speak with Amaurie Johnson and hear his thoughts of what occurred that day, and the realities for Black people when dealing with law enforcement. 

Click here to listen to the episode:

Click here to learn more about police oversight measures in the city of San Diego and the city of La Mesa.

To read more about the arrest of Johnson, click here

Insight Podcastblack lives matterLa Mesa Police DepartmentAmaurie JohnsonRacial Inequality Protests
