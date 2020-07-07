Avoiding a Bust: Billions In Coronavirus Relief Loans Given to San Diego County Companies

San Diego County businesses received between $3.9 to $6.5 billion in loans through the federal government’s coronavirus disaster fund.

A total of 47,000 companies based in or operating within the county received loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, according to newly released data from the U.S. Small Business Administration and Treasury Department.

The loans, which President Donald Trump signed into law to prevent businesses from laying off workers during the coronavirus pandemic, ranged from $100 to up to $10 million per loan. For those loans above $150,000, the Small Business Administration’s data shows only a range of the loan amount and not the actual amount.

Recipients included some of San Diego County’s most well-known companies, from world-renowned breweries to world-acclaimed motivational speakers. Numerous popular chain restaurants as well as large mega-churches also received PPP Loans.

Those companies receiving the largest loan, $5-10 million, included San Diego-based restaurant, Rubio’s, brewer Karl Strauss, as well as the Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation, Kings and Convicts Brewing - the owner of Ballast Point, and San Diego’s largest law firm, Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch, as well as car dealer Mossy Nissan.

Other notable recipients, those that applied for and received between $2-to-$5 million included self-help guru, Tony Robbins, and his Robbins Research International Inc., Burger Lounge, elite private school La Jolla Country Day, and Oceans Eleven Casino in Oceanside.

In all, 870 companies in San Diego County received loans that were over $1 million, 5,655 companies received more than $150,000, with the remaining companies taking out loans that were under $150,000.

For those companies that received loans less than $150,000, the Small Business Administration did not provide the names of the businesses, instead only provided the industries they were in.

According to data analyzed by NBC 7 Investigates, restaurants received the largest portion of PPP loans under $150,000. Other top industries to take PPP loans out include churches, dentists, developers, bakeries, and other limited-service diners.

“It’s an important program,” said Alan Ginn, an economics professor at the University of San Diego.

But Ginn said what was initially meant for small businesses to stay in business turned into a boon for large corporations.

“The rollout job was problematic in the sense that more focus should have been on smaller businesses, Instead it was rolled out on a first-come, first-served basis allowing businesses with connections to get to the front of the line.”

Phil Blair is an expert in the employment industry.

Blair says he became concerned that the PPP program had fallen off course after seeing some of the large corporations taking sizable loans out.

“I get very concerned when very high paid companies are getting PPP which are not at risk of going to go out of business,” Blair told NBC 7.

Large corporations and deep-pocketed owners taking out PPP loans are not exclusive to San Diego County. NBC News reported that benefactors of PPP loans include Kanye West’s company, the Church of Scientology as well.

But Blair and Ginn both agree something needed to happen to keep San Diego County’s economy, and the economies of municipal governments throughout the country afloat during the pandemic.

“It’s a big boost to the local economy,” said Ginn. “If we didn't get that then businesses would have laid-off workers. Unemployment would have been much worse. This program put money into the employer's hands, so it's been very helpful to the local economy.

