A Slight Decrease In Hospitalization and ICU Rates In San Diego County

The percentage of those who are infected by the coronavirus and in need of hospital care has dropped slightly over the course of the past two weeks, according to data provided by the county of San Diego.

The number of patients in critical condition who have been transferred to the intensive care unit have also dropped over the course of the past week, potentially positive numbers as the region prepares for the coronavirus to take hold over the region.

Data released by the county of San Diego shows that just over 18 percent of those who tested positive for the virus required hospitalization as of March 31, the smallest percentage since March 16.

https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/2eKiT/1/

In addition to the slight decrease in hospitalizations, the percentage of people who were in critical condition in local intensive care units has also decreased.

According to county data, 56 of the 158 patients who were hospitalized on March 31 required care in the ICU, or just over 35 percent. That is ten percent less than last week, when nearly 46 percent of patients were transferred to intensive care units on March 23.

In terms of how San Diego County stacks up with other large California counties, while hospital rates appear along the same lines, other counties such as Santa Clara, and Orange County are seeing a higher percentage of ICU stays.

https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/CRPjT/1/

Other data also shows that San Diego County’s self-quarantine and social distancing guidelines may have some small impact.

Data published by Kinsa Health, a manufacturer of thermometers which are connected to the internet, shows that fewer people who use the thermometers in San Diego County are registering high temperatures, one of the most common symptoms of coronavirus.

In fact, Kinsa’s data shows there are far fewer people registering high temperatures than was projected.

And while the data provides some needed good news and could potentially point to a sign that social distancing guidelines may be helping slow the virus’ spread, health experts in San Diego and across the U.S. have warned that the worst has yet to come and the number of those who test positive for the disease will undoubtedly climb for weeks to come.

