Where Do I Stand in COVID-19 Vaccination Line?

Use the interactive tool to figure out where you land in your county and state's vaccine line

Marin County Fire medic Kevin Stone prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Jessica Christian/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

COVID-19 vaccinations are well under way in the San Diego, but there's a specific distribution strategy in place to make sure those with the highest risk are vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Wondering when it's your turn to get a vaccine? Use the interactive tool below to figure out where you stand in the vaccination line.

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

For a more detailed breakdown of who is included in each priority group, see this methodology.
Source: the Vaccine Allocation Planner for COVID-19 by Ariadne Labs and the Surgo Foundation
Interactive by Amy O’Kruk/NBC

