Virus Updates: School Boards Face ‘Impossible' Reopening Decisions

The accuracy of the coronavirus case count in the United States is being called into question after officials reported that a two-week drop in the number of new daily cases could be attributed to a decline in testing, CNBC reported Wednesday. Last week, the country recorded an average of 52,875 new cases every day, down 19% from July 28 – but testing also saw a 12% decline in the same period.

Also Wednesday, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo delayed the start of schools across the state by two weeks to "give schools a little more time to be ready."

Meanwhile, in West Virginia, confirmed cases have tripled in the past seven weeks, surpassing the 8,000 mark total on Wednesday, while the numbers of deaths have shot up 66%.

And in Florida, the sheriff of Marion County said his deputies won’t be allowed to wear face masks except under some conditions, and neither will visitors to the sheriff’s office. Florida, which had some of its most deadly days since the start of the pandemic this week, has more than 550,000 cases statewide.

The virus shows no signs of easing, with more than 5.2 million infections and nearly 166,000 deaths, according to a tally from NBC News.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

'Impossible': School Boards Are at Heart of Reopening Debate

Thousands of school boards nationwide are tackling a simple but hefty question — do we return to school amid a pandemic? — with no right or even good answers, in the face of inconsistent testing and a near-constant increase in confirmed coronavirus cases.

Behind that question is pressure. Pressure from teachers and bus drivers and janitors, scared to return to work but in need of a paycheck. Pressure from parents and guardians, who need to return to their own jobs but fear for their children's safety. Pressure from a president who declares on Twitter “OPEN THE SCHOOLS!!!” but whose administration provides little tangible guidance for doing so.

In Rock Hill, South Carolina, everyone has an opinion. The district has more than 17,000 students, and that means about 17,000 proposals on how to go back to school, trustees say, only half-joking.

“We have an impossible decision to make. And we still have to make it," trustee Helena Miller said from a tiny box on Zoom at the board's July meeting.

There's been plenty more to resolve: Should classes be delayed until after Labor Day? How do kids get to school with buses at half-capacity for social distancing? What about masks and protective equipment? Should students have drama or orchestra if there are no public performances? What will student athletes do in a place like Rock Hill, known for sending football stars Jadeveon Clowney and Stephon Gilmore to the NFL?

Rock Hill's strategy was very democratic. The board officially listened to eight committees, some made up of dozens of parents and business or community leaders. Each member spent dozens of hours in emails and informal discussions with people in and around their city of about 75,000 people. The trustees in Rock Hill agree that their work during the pandemic has been the hardest of their tenure.