Cathedral Catholic Apologizes for Racist Social Media Posts

Cathedral Catholic high school issued a public apology for racially charged social media posts from some of its varsity football players targeted Lincoln High School's football team.

Lincoln High parents and administrators say the opposing student-athletes crossed the lines of sportsmanship, but rather then feud, they want to bring the two programs together to work on bridging the gap.

The two teams played against each other at Cathedral Catholic last Friday.

Before Friday's game a picture posted on social media showed some Cathedral Catholic players with their fingers and thumbs in an upside-down L shape.

Lincoln's coach says it had no impact on the game. Cathedral Catholic won 41 to zero.

What followed was a second social media post that is having a terrible impact in both football communities.

Coaching inner-city kids requires a playbook with strategies beyond the field, head football Coach David Dunn said.

"It’s an uphill battle. Teaching in public school is already hard and when you come into the inner city. It makes it 10 times harder,” Coach Dunn said.

Lincoln's head basketball Coach Jeff Harper Harris said the discipline it takes to keep kids focused and motivated isn't like other schools.

"For us, it is bigger than basketball, bigger than football. We coach lives," Coach Harris said.

So, if football is a game of inches, the post showing a t-shirt with the words "Catholics vs. Convicts" making the rounds on social media, is a step miles backward.

"It’s stepped way beyond too far especially with all that's going on in the world,” team parent Monique Graves said.



Graves is the team mom. Her son Jermaine plays JV and Varsity. She takes exception to him being called a criminal.

“My son is a straight-A student. My son speaks two languages and he is a ninth-grader. My son did not come to this school to be labeled as a criminal," Graves said.

The phrase on the shirt dates back to a late-80s college football matchup between Notre Dame and the University of Miami, detailed in an ESPN "30 for 30" episode by the same name.

The image of the shirt posted more than 30 years later doesn't show the student wearing it and at the bottom is written, “We run the city."

“Yeah I was upset. What is the perception on that shirt? Who’s the convicts?" Coach Harris asked.

Cathedral Catholic High School’s Principal Kevin Calkins issued a public apology, saying their players and students showed, "Poor character and bad sportsmanship by posting and reposting two different social media posts with blatant racist overtones aimed at the Lincoln High School community."

"We will not comment on individual student discipline, but we will be taking steps to prevent this shameful event from reoccurring," the apology continued.



Coach Dunn said his players face unequal treatment and stereotyping daily, but the post is a deep dig for all the hard work they've put into this team.



“Our players are doing extremely well. They’re getting into college at an alarming rate whether it is sports or not. We're pushing these kids to be great young men," Dunn said.

Coaches from both teams share mutual respect and are already strategizing to help the players involved understand the game they're playing has consequences beyond the wins and losses.

Lincoln High School's Principal sent a letter to district parents informing them of what happened and said the school is investigating further.

The principal is also asking Cathedral’s coaching staff, athletic directors, and the entire administration team to come to Lincoln High School to work collaboratively with its coaches and administration to bridge the gap between the two communities.