Zendaya look-alike contest to be held in Oakland

There is a search to find movie star Zendaya’s doppelgänger in her hometown of Oakland.

According to a flyer posted on Reddit, a look-alike contest will be held for the actress on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Oakland’s Wilma Chan Park.

The winner of the contest will take home a $40 prize. Zendaya grew up in the town and attended the Oakland School for the Arts before shooting to stardom.

The event follows a trend of look-alike contests across the nation. Earlier this month, a search for those who look like actor Dev Patel was held in San Francisco.

Actor Timothee Chalamet showed up to his own look-alike contest in New York. This past weekend, there was a contest held for those vying to portray “The Bear” actor Jeremy Allen White in Chicago.

It remains to be seen if Zendaya will make an appearance in Oakland.