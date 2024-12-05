Strong NorCal earthquake is followed by dozens of aftershocks

After a 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Northern California on Thursday, it was followed by dozens of moderately strong and mild aftershocks, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The stronger aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 2.6 to 4.3 continued shaking the region near Eureka in Humboldt County throughout the day Thursday and overnight into Friday, according to USGS data.

Early Friday, five of the stronger aftershocks ranged in magnitude from a 3.5 at 1:39 a.m. to a 4.3 at 6:58 a.m., USGS data shows.

There were dozens more smaller aftershocks in the 1.0 to 2.4 magnitude range, the USGS said.

All the shakers were centered in the Pacific Ocean anywhere from 10 to 50 miles off the Northern California coast, the USGS says.