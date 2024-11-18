1 dead, 4 injured after boat capsizes in ocean off Sonoma County coast

One person died and four others were transported to the hospital after their boat capsized near Bodega Bay Monday afternoon, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

A Sonoma County Sheriff spokesperson said the distress call came in about 1:45 p.m. after the boat was spotted in very rough seas with some people on board and others overboard.

The boat capsized in the ocean near Salmon Creek, the sheriff's office said. The U.S. Coast Guard and Sonoma fire assisted and four other people were rescued.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This marks at least the third deadly capsizing in the Bodega Bay area this month.