New AI exhibit at Computer History Museum in Bay Area

Artificial intelligence is just about everywhere in Silicon Valley these days, and that now includes a museum.

A new exhibit at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View rolls through the history of machine learning and artificial intelligence.

"Showing that artificial intelligence, the idea of chatbots, the idea of computers being things that we can talk to and that can talk back, that they have a long history," Computer History Museum curator David C. Brock said.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman has more in the video report above.