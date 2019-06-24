Galaxy's Edge Reservations No Longer Needed, Jedi

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is Disney's largest single-themed land expansion ever at 14-acres, transporting guests to Black Spire Outpost, a village on the planet of Batuu. (Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks)

Being a member of the Resistance can consume a lot of your time, your energy, your headspace, and your get-up-and-go.

After all, you've always got to keep an eye on the First Order, and you've got to keep your droids in tip-top shape, and you have to keep your hunk of junk running, too.

Having to also think about reservations to 'Star Wars': Galaxy's Edge, the new 14-acre land at the northwest quadrant of Disneyland park in Anaheim? That's just one more item you'd love to check off your long list.

And now you can, as of Monday, June 24, for the reservations period for the much-anticipated land, which debuted on May 31, has now ended.

For sure, you'll need a way into The Happiest Place on Earth, be it a ticket or pass.

And, for sure again, you'll need to read these important must-knows about visiting Black Spire Outpot during a sure-to-be-bustling period, given that a lot of other space travelers will want to see it, too.

First and foremost? Keep "boarding groups" in mind. Word from the park is this: "Disneyland Resort may utilize a virtual queueing system, as needed, to help everyone have a great experience."

Downloading the Disneyland app is key here, and if that queueing system is used, you'll be able to find out if you'll be part of a boarding group. And if you are?

"The boarding group will save you a virtual spot in line so you can enjoy other experiences while you wait to be notified of a time to enter."

If you're at the park with pals or family members, you'll want to link all your tickets together, so you're part of the same boarding group.

Not using the app? There'll be "select" FASTPASS locations where you can find a boarding group assignment.

Again, this is if boarding groups are implemented.

Also? You can make reservations for Oga's Cantina and Savi's Workshop (where you can build a lightsaber). A few steps are needed to join these highly sought-after experiences, so start here.

Brush up on your Batuu-based information, as we enter this newest phase of Disneyland's new world.

A world that truly feels far, far away, even as it sits just a short walk from the legendary theme park's legendary rides, such as the Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Ready to go reservation-less, Jedi? Point your lightsaber here for all of your need-to-knows.

