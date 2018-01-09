For the latest forecast and updates, visit the NBCLA.com weather page here and watch the NBC4 News.

The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger. Storms dumping rain on the state have led to flooding and mud flows across a widespread part of Southern California.

In Montecito, strong downpours drenched the area overnight, resulting in a debris flow that ruptured a gas line. Several structures burned and the 101 Freeway was closed in the area due to mud and debris. At least three people were rescued from floodwaters, but authorities said rescues continued Tuesday morning.

In Burbank, mud flowed down hillsides and into a neighborhood near the Verdugo Mountains. Streets were blocked as thick layers of mud coated roads. At least one car was washed away, pushed by powerful mud and debris flows.

Mud also covered part of a road in the La Tuna Canyon area, trapping a police patrol car.

"We did see rain amounts of over an inch per hour," said NBC4 forecaster Shanna Mendiola.

A flash flood warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent. Heavy rain, flooded roads, downed trees and damaged powerlines are possible. The downpour is expected to bring heavy rain and possible flooding in Kagel Canyon, Lopez Canyon, El Capitan Canyon and Little Tujunga Canyon areas, all near the area of the recent Creek Fire.



The strong storm system is expected to bring snowfall in mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. A wind advisory has also been placed in effect until noon, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph in Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys.

Here are the current evacuations, road and school closures:

Los Angeles County

In Malibu, Topanga Canyon was closed in both directions due to a mudslide north of Pacific Coast Highway.

La Tuna Canyon Road was closed from Sunland Boulevard to the 210 Freeway due to possible flooding in burn areas north of Los Angeles.

A voluntary evacuation order was issued for Burbank beginning at 10 p.m. for the following areas:

Country Club Drive above Via Montana;

all of Hamline Place;

925-1030 Groton Drive;

830-849 Stephen Road;

907-936 Irving Drive;

2906 & 2934 Olney Place;

2934 Remy Place;

2949 Mystic View Place;

3430-3436 Brace Canyon Road;

3301-3310 Brookshire Court;

3318, 3321 & 3322, 3422 Wedgewood Court;

3514-3519 Folkstone Court; and

3529-3530 Castleman Lane.

An evacuation center was established at McCambridge Recreation Center, 1515 Glenoaks Blvd.

Although no evacuations have been ordered in the area of the recent Skirball Fire in the Sepulveda Pass, Mayor Eric Garcetti's office says the Westwood Recreation Center, 1350 Sepulveda Blvd., has been activated as an evacuation center. Thus far there are no evacuation orders within the city of Los Angeles.

An evacuation center was established at Sun Valley Recreation Center, 8133 Vineland Ave. An evacuation center for large animals was opened at Pierce College, 6201 Winnetka Ave. in Woodland Hills.

Duarte city officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for about 180 homes near the Fish Fire burn area, beginning at 7 p.m., and a series of streets in that area were closed. An evacuation center for Duarte residents was established at the Duarte Community Center, 1600 Huntington Drive.

Classes were canceled for Tuesday at Valley View Elementary School.

Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara residents affected by flash flood warnings have been directed to the Santa Barbara City College Cafetria as an evacuation center. Large animals will be taken in at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

A mandatory evacuation had already been issued for unincorporated parts of Santa Barbara County, Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria including all areas north of Highway 192; East of Cold Springs Road; and west of Highway 150 at the county line.

Residents in the areas along Tecolote Canyon, Eagle Canyon, Dos Pueblos Canyon, Gato Canyon, and the Whittier burn areas near Goleta were also ordered to evacuate.

For the latest on evacuations, view the map from Santa Barbara County here.

Wrightwood

The Snowline Joint Unified School District announced that all schools in their district will be closed Tuesday as a result of a widespread power outage in the city. Power is expected to be restored Tuesday afternoon, according to Southern California Edison.