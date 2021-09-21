What to Watch Today: Dow Set to Rebound After Monday's Sharp Decline

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures rebounded more than 200 points Tuesday, one day after the 30-stock average slumped roughly triple that amidst Wall Street's September slide. Investor concern Monday included risks over this week's Federal Reserve meeting, elevated Covid cases in the U.S., debt ceiling brinkmanship in Washington, and possible financial market contagion from embattled Chinese developer Evergrande. (CNBC)



The Dow on Monday ended 614 points, or nearly 1.8%, lower in its worst session since July. The Dow was down 971 points at Monday's low, which had been almost 5.7% below last month's intraday all-time high. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 on Monday had their worst days since May, sinking 2.2% and 1.7%, respectively. Both were also off more than 5% from their all-time intraday highs from earlier this month. (CNBC)

The Fed got a read on the real estate market as monetary policymakers are beginning their two-day September meeting Tuesday morning. August housing starts increased a better-than-expected 3.9% to an annual rate of nearly 1.62 million units compared to a revised 6.2% decline in July. Building permits in August rose 6% to nearly 1.73 million. Economists had seen a 2.1% drop. The July increase was revised slightly lower to 2.2%.



Central bankers will put that data into the mix as they consider when to start tapering their massive Covid-era bond purchases. Hotter inflation, which Fed Chairman Jerome Powell sees as temporary, will be weighed against a recovering economy. However, a big disappointment in August job growth could keep the Fed at bay a little longer. Central bankers release their policy statement Wednesday, followed by a Powell news conference. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Democratic congressional leaders said they will try to pass a bill that prevents a government shutdown and suspends the U.S. debt limit through the end of 2022. They're trying to simultaneously dodge two possible crises. Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to fund the federal government. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told lawmakers the U.S. will likely not be able to pay its bills sometime in October. (CNBC)

President Joe Biden, in his first address to the U.N. General Assembly as U.S. chief executive, plans to call on allies to cooperate on challenges including Covid and climate change. The speech is scheduled for midmorning Tuesday. Eight months into his presidency, Biden has been out of sync with allies on the a number of issues including sharing coronavirus vaccines. (AP)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is among stocks on the move in Tuesday's premarket trading. Shares of J&J rose about 1% after the company said a booster shot of its Covid vaccine is 94% effective in the U.S. when administered two months after the first dose. Six months out from the first shot, a J&J booster appears to be potentially even more protective. Some 14.8 million people in America have received the company's single-dose vaccine. (CNBC)



* Covid is deadliest U.S. pandemic: Fatalities surpass 1918 flu estimates (CNBC)

Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google said it's buying a New York City office building for $2.1 billion, one of the clearest signals yet of Big Tech's growing appetite for office space even as these firms embrace remote work. It's the most expensive sale of a single U.S. office building since the start of Covid, and one of the priciest ever in America, according to data company Real Capital Analytics. (WSJ)

Shares of Uber (UBER) rose 5% after the ride-hailing and food delivery company revised higher its outlook for its third quarter. Uber said it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to range from a loss of $25 million to a profit of $25 million. Uber previously said it expected adjusted EBITDA for Q3 to be better than a loss of $100 million.

Revolut, a global fintech player valued at $33 billion, will soon offer commission-free stock trading to U.S. customers for the first time, CNBC has learned. The start-up is set to announce Tuesday that it secured a U.S. broker-dealer license, enabling it to compete with the likes of Robinhood (HOOD) and Square (SQ). (CNBC)

Universal Music Group surged about 30% in its stock market debut Tuesday, in Europe's largest listing of the year so far. The company behind platinum-selling artists including Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, which listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange, has valuation of more than $52.8 billion. (CNBC)

Ford (F) unveiled a new off-road Timberline model as part of its updates to the 2022 Expedition SUV. The new model features a freshened exterior design, increased ground clearance and other off-road features such as upgraded tires and a heavy-duty skid plate to protect the undercarriage of the vehicle. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Apple (AAPL) rose roughly 1% in the premarket after a Wall Street Journal report that the company is working on iPhone features to help identify depression and cognitive decline. The features would use sensor data to help detect these health issues, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Oil stocks, including Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) rebounded in the premarket as crude prices rose. Chevron and Exxon Mobil each gained more than 1%. The stocks were hit during Monday's sell-off as concerns about global economic growth sent oil lower.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) rose 1.8% in early morning trading after KeyBanc initiated coverage of the stock with an overweight rating. The firm said the solar energy play had a solid base business and growing opportunities.

Vail Resorts (MTN) added 1.7% in the premarket after KeyBanc upgraded the stock to overweight from sector weight. KeyBanc said Vail Resorts should benefit from strong demand for winter vacations.

Big Lots (BIG) fell 1.3% in early morning trading after Piper Sandler downgraded the retailer to neutral from overweight. The firm said the end of fiscal stimulus will hurt Big Lots.