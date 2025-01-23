Watch live: Trump addresses Davos as tariffs, DEI draw attention

President Donald Trump addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, virtually.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, virtually on Thursday, his first major appearance at an international event since he returned to the White House earlier this week.

"The United States has the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on Earth, and we're going to use it," said Trump.

"Not only will this reduce the cost of virtually all goods and services, it will make the United States a manufacturing superpower, and the world capital of artificial intelligence and crypto," Trump said.

Following his remarks, Trump will engage in a question-and-answer session after his speech with Blackstone chairman Steve Schwarzman, Bank of America chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan, Banco Santander executive chair Ana Botin, and Patrick Pouyanné, the chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies. They will be joined by WEF founder Klaus Schwab and CEO Børge Brende.

Trump's appearance comes days after he signed executive orders to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization and the Paris climate agreement.

He has also demanded that the United States assert control over the Panama Canal, and renewed his offer to "buy" Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

Since taking office, Trump has said he is considering 25% tariffs on products from Mexico and Canada, and floated 10% tariffs on imports from China.