Ukraine war live updates: Russia launches large strike on Ukrainian capital; Moscow's defeat a matter of life or death, Kyiv says

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Ukraine State Emergency Service/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

Ukraine's capital Kyiv has experienced one of the largest Russian strikes on the city in weeks, with city officials stating that at least 13 people were injured in a drone and missile attack Thursday morning.

"Kyiv has not experienced such a powerful attack since spring," Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv regional military administration said on Telegram. "The enemy launched a massive, combined attack using drones and missiles."

He said that more than 20 Russian missiles and drones were destroyed by air defense forces, the falling debris causing damage to property and buildings in the city. "Unfortunately, people died," Popko said, without providing further detail.

Anatolii Stepanov | Afp | Getty Images

Earlier this morning, city officials reported explosions in the capital with a kindergarten, residential buildings and industrial units being damaged. Falling missile fragments set cars on fire in one district. A fire was also reported at a transformer substation and in a two-story non-residential building in the Podilskyi district, as a result of falling missile debris.

In other news, Russia's defeat in the war is a matter of life and death for democracy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.

In pictures: Russia's largest strike on Kyiv in weeks

Anatolii Stepanov | Afp | Getty Images

Sergei Supinsky | Afp | Getty Images

Anatolii Stepanov | Afp | Getty Images

Anatolii Stepanov | Afp | Getty Images

— Min Maddison

Five people injured in attack on Russian border region Belgorod

Five people were injured in Ukrainian shelling of the Russian border city of Belgorod Thursday morning, according to the region's governor.

Two women and three men sustained injuries, including head injuries and shrapnel wounds, in the attack that targeted the region's capital, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

He said more than 30 apartments in six apartment buildings were damaged "as a result of an air attack" by Ukraine's armed forces. Ukraine has not commented on the strike and CNBC was unable to immediately verify the information. Both Ukraine and Russia deny targeting civilian infrastructure.

"There is damage to the power line in the city; about 5,000 residents are temporarily without power. An operational team is working on the spot and has already begun to eliminate the consequences [of the attack]. According to preliminary data, 10 cars were damaged." He said property in several other villages in the wider region had also been damaged by shelling.

Stringer | Afp | Getty Images

Belgorod has frequently found itself at the center of Ukrainian attacks against Russian border territory. On Wednesday, a civilian was killed and two others were injured in an attack on the region in which residential buildings, cars, kindergartens and a school were hit.

On Thursday, Gladkov posted images of damaged buildings in his post although it's uncertain when the images were taken.

— Min Maddison

EU leaders to discuss using profits from Russian assets to arm Ukraine

European Union leaders will on Thursday discuss a plan to use billions of euros in profits from frozen Russian financial assets to buy arms for Ukraine as they try to bolster Kyiv in its fight against Moscow's invasion.

The bloc's 27 national leaders will also debate how Europe can do more to defend itself and boost its arms industry, reflecting fears that Russia may not stop at Ukraine and the U.S. may not be such a staunch protector of Europe in future.

"For decades, Europe has not invested enough in its security and defence," Charles Michel, president of the European Council of EU leaders, wrote in his invitation letter for the summit.

"Now that we are facing the biggest security threat since the Second World War, it is high time we take radical and concrete steps to be defence-ready and put the EU's economy on a 'war footing'."

In a two-day summit in Brussels due to start at 1200 GMT on Thursday, the EU leaders will also tackle topics as diverse as the war in Gaza, the prospect of opening membership talks with Bosnia and farmers' protests. But Ukraine will top the agenda, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joining the leaders via video link.

Andrew Kravchenko | Bloomberg | Getty Images

EU leaders have voiced increasing alarm about the state of the war in recent weeks, with ammunition-starved Ukrainian forces struggling to hold back Russian troops and a $60 billion military aid package for Kyiv stuck in the U.S. Congress.

The European Commission, the EU's executive body, this week proposed taking profits from Russian assets frozen in Europe after Moscow's invasion and transferring some 90% to an EU-run fund used to finance arms for Kyiv. The Commission estimated the profits on the assets - various Russian central bank securities and cash - could be between 2.5 billion euros ($2.73 billion) and 3 billion euros per year.

Russia on Wednesday described the EU plan as banditism and theft.

— Reuters

Russian defeat a matter of life and death for democracy, Zelenskyy says

Russia's defeat in the war is a matter of life and death for democracy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.

"We have to be resilient against various challenges, we have to be long-range to defeat Putin, and not be in a situation where doubts about the strength of the West help this madman," the president said Wednesday night.

"Putin must lose — and this is a matter of life and death for the democratic world. When he loses, the democratic world will have a good perspective for generations to come," he added.

Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

Zelenskyy said he'd met earlier with Jake Sullivan, the U.S.' national security advisor, with the officials having a "very meaningful, very specific conversation about defense cooperation and about the joint political results that we have to achieve."

During his trip to Kyiv, Sullivan said that a major U.S. aid package worth $60 billion that has been blocked by Republicans for months would "get to Ukraine," Reuters reported.

— Holly Ellyatt

Explosions rock Kyiv, with missile attack injuring at least 12 people

Ukraine State Emergency Service/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

Explosions have been reported in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv overnight, with city officials stating that a missile attack is now known to have injured at least 12 people.

Missile fragments fell on a kindergarten in one part of the city, and several industrial and residential buildings were damaged in other parts of the capital. Falling missile fragments, shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, set cars on fire in another district. A fire was reported at a transformer substation and in a two-story non-residential building in the Podilskyi district as a result of falling missile debris.

"The number of victims increased to ten. Two of them were hospitalized. Others were treated by medics on the spot. In particular, six people were injured in the Shevchenkiv district of the capital. Four [were injured] in Svyatoshynsk," Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on Telegram.

Ukraine State Emergency Service/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv regional military administration, said the number of injured people has since risen to 12.

Official information from Ukraine's air force suggested, he said, that Russia had launched ballistic and cruise missiles against the city but that all 31 missiles had been shot down over the city. He posted images on his Telegram account showing burned-out cars, craters in the ground and damaged buildings. CNBC was not able to verify all the information in the officials' posts.

— Holly Ellyatt

Pictures show aftermath of Russian strike on Ukraine as official says five dead

At least five people were killed and more were injured in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Wednesday as a fire broke out in an industrial building following Russian shelling in the area. Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional state administration, shared the figures on Telegram.

CNBC was not able to independently verify the report.

Pictures published via Getty Images showed the aftermath of the missile attack.

Pavlo Pakhomenko | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Sergey Bobok | Afp | Getty Images

Pavlo Pakhomenko | Nurphoto | Getty Images

— Sophie Kiderlin

Zelenskyy discusses Ukrainian peace formula with India's Modi

Ukrainian Presidency | Anadolu | Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said he discussed Ukraine's peace formula and bilateral relations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on social media platform X, Zelenskyy said he expressed his gratitude for India being supportive of Ukraine's territorial sovereignty, humanitarian aid and meetings about the peace formula.

"It will be important for us to see India attend the inaugural Peace Summit, which is currently being prepared in Switzerland," he said.

Ukrainian Presidency | Anadolu | Getty Images

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was keen to develop its trade and economic relationship with India.

"Ukraine is interested in strengthening our trade and economic ties with India, particularly in agricultural exports, aviation cooperation, and pharmaceutical and industrial product trade," he said.

It comes just hours after Russian media reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin and India's Modi discussed Ukraine{=null}, as well as their own trade relations which have remained close throughout the war.

— Sophie Kiderlin

Success in Ukraine has 'now a matter of U.S. credibility,’ Polish foreign minister says

Kay Nietfeld | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

Ukraine succeeding against Russia in the war has become a question of U.S. credibility, Radoslaw Sikorski, Poland's foreign minister, told CNBC.

"The success of Ukraine is now a matter of U.S. credibility. And if U.S. support for Ukraine were to stop, I think U.S. allies around the world would notice and would start hedging," he told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick Tuesday.

Aid for Ukraine has become a highly contested topic among U.S. lawmakers in recent months, with an aid package that would see around $61 billion worth of support for the country currently being stuck in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Read the full story here.

— Sophie Kiderlin

Russia shot down 419 drones and 67 missiles during election, minister claims

Russia shot down 419 Ukrainian drones and 67 missiles during the presidential election that took place last weekend, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday.

“During the election events, 419 unmanned aerial vehicles and 67 missiles were shot down,” Shoigu said at a ministry meeting, news agency Interfax reported. Shoigu did not present evidence to support his claims.

“To prevent terrorist attacks, Russian troops have strengthened the security of government and social facilities and strengthened the air defense system,” Shoigu said.

Alexander Ermochenko | Reuters

Shoigu accused Ukraine of trying to disrupt voting by targeting sites where polls were taking place from Friday to Sunday. Russian media reports said there had been several instances in which Ukrainian drones targeted polling stations in partially-occupied regions in Ukraine, including Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Russia declared that it had annexed the regions in Sept. 2022, along with Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. It has since made efforts to "Russify" the regions, including by handing out Russian passports and holding elections there. Ukraine and its allies have said such moves are illegal.

— Holly Ellyatt

Ukraine's survival is in danger, Pentagon chief says

Uwe Anspach | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

Ukraine's survival is at stake amid an ongoing funding impasse in the U.S. Congress, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Tuesday. He said additional aid for Ukraine was a matter of "honor" for the United States.

"Today, Ukraine's survival is in danger and America's security is at risk. They don't have a day to waste, and we don't have a day to spare either," Austin said at a press conference after a meeting of the Ukraine defense contact group meeting at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Tuesday, with representatives from Ukraine and around 50 allied countries attending.

"I leave here today fully determined to keep U.S. security assistance and ammunition flowing. And that's a matter of survival and sovereignty for Ukraine. And it's a matter of honor and security for America. And make no mistake, Putin is watching. The world is watching and history is watching," Austin said.

Thomas Niedermueller | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Speaking to CNBC separately Tuesday, Poland's foreign minister called on America to act, warning that the success of Ukraine in the war against Russia was now a matter of U.S. credibility.

"We wouldn't be on the backfoot if the American supplemental came through, and I again, appeal to Speaker Johnson to let it go to the vote. And let democracy take its course," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told CNBC Tuesday.

— Holly Ellyatt

Kremlin slams IOC decision to ban Russians from Olympic parade

Sputnik | Via Reuters

The Kremlin criticized on Wednesday the decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban Russians from the opening parade of the Paris Olympics this summer.

"We perceive this negatively. Of course, this is the destruction of the ideas of Olympism, this is an infringement of the interests of athletes, Olympians. Of course, this is absolutely contrary to the entire ideology of the Olympic movement. This does not look good on the IOC," Peskov told reporters, news agency Interfax reported Wednesday.

FABRICE COFFRINI | AFP | Getty Images

The IOC announced on Tuesday that Russian and Belarusian athletes, who are competing in the Olympic Games in late July-early August as neutral competitors, will not be allowed to participate in the opening ceremony of the competition.

In a statement, the IOC said "an opportunity will be provided for them to experience the event" but did not provide further details. It said it has not yet made a decision regarding participation in the closing ceremony.

— Min Maddison

