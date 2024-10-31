Trump Media shares halted again as DJT falls in volatile trading

Trump Media was halted as shares rapidly dropped at the start of another volatile trading session.

Trump Media was halted twice Thursday morning as shares rapidly dropped at the start of another volatile trading session.

DJT stock was down nearly 14% when it was halted due to volatility for the second time at 10:04 a.m. ET.

The company, which is majority-owned by former President Donald Trump, had fallen more than 22% on Wednesday.

The latest stock slide came after the Truth Social operator recovered from a major sell off in the weeks leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

