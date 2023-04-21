Treasury Proposes New Process to Spot Risks After SVB, Signature Bank Failures

The Treasury Department's Financial Stability Oversight Council released a new framework on how it assesses risks and shares information on its policymaking.

This is the first time the council has published such a document for public comment.

The framework will outline efforts to manage risks in the financial system following the failures of SVB and Signature Bank.

Win Mcnamee | Getty Images

WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department's risk oversight arm on Friday proposed new tools for spotting issues in the U.S. financial system, more than a month after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank sparked efforts to prevent further damage to the economy.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council voted to approve a framework on financial stability for public feedback. The plan, which will offer Americans more transparency into the council's operations and how it identifies systemic problems, will be the first such measure it has released.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"This framework outlines common vulnerabilities and transmission channels through which shocks can propagate through the financial system. And it lays out how the Council considers the tools it will use to address these risks," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in pre-released remarks.

Yellen said that in trying to prevent problems in the financial system, the council does not "broadly prioritize one type of tool over another." It plans its response to a given risk following an examination, she said.

"The framework emphasizes the importance of taking a comprehensive and rigorous approach," Yellen said. "Addressing the diverse range of financial vulnerabilities that exist today – and that may arise tomorrow – requires a broad set of flexible tools."

The Treasury Department, along with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., backstopped depositors as they feared ripple effects from the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank, which catered in part to digital currency exchanges. Federal regulators shuttered both banks last month, seized their deposits, sold both entities to other financial institutions and prevented the largest banking crisis since 2008.

The FSOC also voted to issue proposed guidance that would enable it to use congressional authority to designate nonbank financial companies for supervision under the Federal Reserve Board when necessary.

Yellen has not identified what companies could be designated, only saying that overseeing more institutions "is an important preventative tool to address systemic risks that may arise from a nonbank financial firm whose activities or distress could threaten the financial system."

Both proposals will be released for a 60-day comment period.