These Are the Top 10 CEOs of 2021, According to Glassdoor

Following a year stricken by the Coronavirus pandemic, CEOs across the country faced unprecedented challenges, and despite uncertainty, some rose to the occasion, pivoting their work environments to better serve employees.

Glassdoor created its list of the 100 highest-rated CEOs from employee reviews between May 2, 2020 and May 1, 2021. According to reviews, employees felt that the highest-ranked CEOs adapted to change, redefined visions and led with transparency, all while being dedicated to the health and safety of employees.

These factors propelled CEO Rich Lesser of Boston Consulting Group, a global management consulting firm, to claim the #1 spot for the first time, reaching a 99% approval rating. Employee reviews share that constructive feedback, a collaborative work environment and mobility benefits were factors that affected how employees viewed the company.

Adobe CEO, Shantanu Narayen, claimed the second spot with an approval rating of 98%. Following a year where thousands of Adobe employees shifted to digital workspaces, the software company not only made above revenue estimates, but resonated closely with employees as well. Employees on the platform felt that there was a good work-life balance and health-care benefits.

Across multiple industries, leaders in tech, finance and manufacturing top the list with the most winners. Check out the top 10 CEOs in 2021, according to Glassdoor reviews:

10. Horacio D. Rozanski, Booz Allen Hamilton

Industry: Consulting

Consulting CEO Approval Rating: 97%

9. Paul Cormier, Red Hat

8. Ed Bastian, Delta Air Lines

Industry: Airlines

Airlines CEO Approval Rating: 97%

7. Charles C. Butt, H.E.B.

6. Satya Nadella, Microsoft

5. Alfred F. Kelly, Jr., Visa Inc.

Industry: IT Services

IT Services CEO Approval Rating: 97%

4. Gary C. Kelly, Southwest Airlines

Industry: Airlines

Airlines CEO Approval Rating: 98%

3. Peter Pisters, MD Anderson Cancer Center

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

2. Shantanu Narayen, Adobe

1. Rich Lesser, Boston Consulting Group

Industry: Consulting

Consulting CEO Approval Rating: 99%

Employee reviews on the job site take into account various types of employment status, including full-time, part-time, contract and freelance positions. Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm considers quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews in order for CEOs at small, medium and large companies to make the list.

This means that in order for a leader of a large company, with more than 1,000 employees to be considered, that CEO must receive at least 100 company reviews across CEO approval ratings and senior management ratings. For eligible CEOs of small and medium sized companies, with less than 1,000 employees, requirements are adjusted but follow a similar format. Making the list requires at least 35 company reviews across CEO approval ratings and senior management ratings during the year.

Intentionality, consistency, empathetic leadership while upholding a company's mission and culture are among some of the additional qualities and themes that drove better employee reviews about CEOs.

Of the newly released 100 person list, 56 newcomers joined the ranks. Calvin McDonald from Lululemon claimed the 19th spot, with a 96% rating, while Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield reached the 82nd spot and a 92% approval rating.

Though some industries exceeded expectations and others made first-time appearances, some high-profile CEOs failed to make the cut. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg did not make the list at all for the first time since 2013.

