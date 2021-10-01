Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Merck, Lordstown Motors, Coty, Zoom and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Merck (MRK) – Merck shares surged 7.5% in the premarket after it announced that its experimental Covid-19 pill cut the risk of death and hospitalization by 50% in a late-stage study. Merck plans to file for emergency use authorization as soon as possible.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) – Lordstown struck a deal to sell its Ohio plant to Taiwan's Foxconn for $230 million, with Foxconn taking over the manufacturing of Lordstown's full-sized electric pickup truck. It was reported earlier this week that a deal between the two sides was near. Lordstown rallied 6.3% in premarket trading.

Coty (COTY) – The cosmetics company's stock gained 2% in the premarket as it announced a deal to sell another 9% stake in its Wella beauty business to private equity firm KKR (KKR). In return, KKR will redeem about half its remaining convertible preferred shares in Wella, reducing Coty's stake to about 30.6%. Coty had sold a 60% stake in Wella to KKR last December.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) – Zoom and Five9 (FIVN) have terminated a nearly $15 billion deal by mutual consent. Zoom had struck a deal to buy the contact center operator, but it was rejected by Five9 shareholders. The two sides will continue a partnership that had been in place prior to the proposed transaction. Zoom jumped 4% in the premarket while Five9 slid 1.4%.

Walt Disney (DIS) – Disney and Scarlett Johansson have settled a lawsuit involving the "Black Widow" movie. Johansson had sued Disney over the release of the movie on the Disney+ streaming service at the same time it was debuting in theaters. Terms of the settlement weren't disclosed.

Wells Fargo (WFC) – Wells Fargo will have to face a shareholder fraud lawsuit involving its attempt to rebound from years of scandals. A judge rejected the bank's moved to have the suit dismissed, saying it was plausible that statements by various Wells Fargo officials about the recovery were false or misleading.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil said in an SEC filing that higher oil and gas prices could boost third-quarter earnings by as much as $1.5 billion. Exxon profits have been improving amid the rising prices as well as cost cuts by the energy giant.

Nio (NIO) – Nio reported deliveries of 10,628 vehicles in September, a 126% increase over a year ago for the China-based electric vehicle maker. Nio added 1.8% in the premarket.

International Flavors (IFF) – The maker of food flavoring and cosmetic ingredients said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andreas Fibig plans to retire, although he'll remain at the helm of the company until a successor is found. Shares added 2.5% in premarket action.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) – Jefferies reported a quarterly profit of $1.50 per share, beating the 99-cent consensus estimate, with the financial services company's revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. Jefferies saw its results boosted by a strong performance in its investment banking business. Jefferies gained 1.4% in the premarket.

MGM Resorts (MGM) – Susquehanna Financial downgraded MGM to "negative" from "neutral," saying the DraftKings (DKNG) bid for British gambling company Entain weakens MGM's prospects in the digital gaming and betting market.