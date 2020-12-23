Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Pfizer, Nikola, Carnival, FuboTV & More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean — Travel stocks rebounded from steep losses earlier this week on fears about the new Covid strain in the U.K. Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line popped more than 6% each, while Royal Caribbean gained 3.5%. MGM Resorts rose 3% and Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts gained 1.7% and 2.8%, respectively.

Pfizer — Shares of Pfizer rose 2% after the drugmaker said it would supply the U.S. with 100 million additional doses of its Covid-19 vaccine by July. The agreement brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the United States to 200 million, allowing for 100 million complete vaccinations. The U.S. government will pay $1.95 billion for the incremental doses, bringing the total paid to Pfizer to nearly $4 billion.

Nikola — Shares of Nikola Corp. dropped nearly 10% after the company announced that it has ended its partnership with Republic Services to jointly develop electric garbage trucks. The company's stock had surged 22% to $44.81 a share in August, when Nikola announced the deal for thousands of trucks; it's now worth about one-third of that value around $15.33.

FuboTV — Shares of FuboTV lost more than 8% after a major run-up in shares recently. The company earned its fifth straight double-digit percentage gain on Tuesday. FuboTV was also downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to market perform from outperform following its recent rally.

Palantir Technologies — Shares of Palantir Technologies gained 2% after the data company signed a new two-year contract with the U.K. National Health Service. The deal is worth roughly $31.5 million.

Chevron, Exxon, Diamondback Energy — Energy stocks rose as investors bet on cyclical sectors and oil futures rose. Shares of oil giants Chevron and Exxon added more than 2%. Shares of Diamondback Energy, which has announced two acquisitions this week, jumped more than 8%.

— CNBC's Thomas Franck, Maggie Fitzgerald and Jesse Pound contributed reporting.

