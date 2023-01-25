Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Tesla, Chevron, ServiceNow, Levi Strauss, IBM and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

Tesla — Shares rose 0.4% in volatile trading after the electric-vehicle maker reported earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter that beat analyst expectations. However, Tesla's gross margins came in at the lowest levels in the past five quarters.

Chevron — Shares advanced 2.7% after the oil company announced a $75 billion stock repurchasing program.

ServiceNow — The software stock tumbled 4% after ServiceNow released its latest quarterly figures. ServiceNow posted earnings per share of $2.28, beating a Refinitiv forecast of $2.02 per share. Revenue, meanwhile, matched a consensus estimate of $1.94 billion.

Levi Strauss — The denim company jumped 7% after its earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter came in above expectations. The company also shared full-year guidance showing per-share earnings between $1.30 and $1.40 compared with StreetAccount's $1.35 estimate.

Las Vegas Sands — Shares of the casino operator gained more than 4% after Las Vegas Sands released its latest quarterly results. The company lost 19 cents per share on revenue of $1.12 billion. Analysts expected a loss of 9 cents per share on revenue of $1.18 billion. However, the company's adjusted property EBITDA of $329 million beat a StreetAccount forecast of $319 million.

International Business Machines — IBM beat quarterly earnings and revenue forecasts, but the stock fell more than 2%. Company management said it expects constant currency revenue for 2023 to be consistent with its mid-single digit model. IBM also said it would cut nearly 4,000 jobs, or roughly 1.5% of its workforce.

CSX — CSX reported earnings and revenue figures that just beat analyst expectations, but the stock slipped 0.2%. The rail-freight company earned 49 cents per share on revenue of $3.73 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of 46 cents per share on revenue of $3.72 billion.