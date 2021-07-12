Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
breaking news

Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead of Bank Earnings

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC

Getty Images

U.S. stock futures were mostly flat on Monday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to almost 35,000 ahead of the second-quarter earnings season for banks, which kick off Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 2 points, or 0.003%. The S&P 500 futures fell 0.05% and the Nasdaq 100 futures edged up 0.01%.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In the regular trading session the Dow rose 126.02 points to close just below 35,000. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively, to record closes.

Money Report

Business 38 mins ago

McDonald's Reportedly Adds Tuition, Child Care to Sweetened Benefits in a Bid to Attract New Workers

United States 44 mins ago

Biden Hosts Police Chiefs as Democrats Try to Contain Political Fallout From Violent Crime Spike

Investors are turning their attention to banks as they prepare to release their second quarter earnings this week, starting with JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs Tuesday before the opening bell. JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs ended the day 1.4% and 2.3% higher, respectively.

Banks are expected to double this quarter, following the 138% earnings growth the sector saw in the first quarter. The S&P 500 broadly is expected to produce its strongest earnings growth since the fourth quarter of 2009.

"High expectations for earnings and each companies' forward guidance will push markets higher or disappointment may create a small pullback in equity markets," said Jeff Kilburg, chief investment officer at Sanctuary Wealth. "Eyes will be on the major banks to set the tone for the next few weeks of earnings."

Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley all ended the day higher as well. They will report their earnings later in the week.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to appear in front of Congress Wednesday and Thursday to provide an update on monetary policy. He has maintained that the Fed's easy policies will remain intact until there's more progress on its employment and inflation goals.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

breaking newsMarketsfinancewall streetstocks
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us