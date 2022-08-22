Stock Futures Inch Higher After Major Averages Notch Worst Day Since June

Stock futures inched higher in overnight trading after stocks finished their worst day since June and Wall Street's summer rally faded amid mounting rate hike concerns.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 40 points, or 0.12%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures inched 0.6% and 0.1% higher, respectively.

Zoom slumped in extended trading after lowering its full-year forecast, while Palo Alto Networks surged after posting strong quarterly results.

During Monday's regular trading session, the Dow slumped 643.13 points, or 1.91%, to 33,063.61, while the S&P tumbled 2.14% to 4,137.99, the worst day for both benchmarks since June 16. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.55% to 12,381.57 to finish its worst day since June 28.

Monday's sell-off was broad-based, with all 11 S&P 500 sectors closing lower, led by declines in information technology and consumer discretionary stocks. A slide in tech stocks weighed down the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

"The global growth story is in shambles right now," said Ed Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda. "That's what's really kind of weighing on risk appetite right now because you can't have the U.S. continue to be attractive while the rest of the world is crumbling."

This sentiment will continue to put pressure on big tech and consumer discretionary stocks, he said. Moya, echoing other investors, expects another round of hawkish pushback from Fed chair Jerome Powell when he speaks Friday at the central bank's annual Jackson Hole economic symposium.

Earnings season continues Tuesday with results from Macy's, Nordstrom and Dick's Sporting Goods. July new home sales will also be reported, along with August manufacturing PMI and the August Richmond Fed survey.

Where Monday's moves put the major averages for August

Following Monday's sell-off here's where the major averages stand for August:

The Dow:

Up 0.67% for the month, 10.52% off its 52-week high

The S&P 500:

Up 0.19% in August, 14.12% off its 52-week high

The Nasdaq Composite:

Down 0.07% this month, 23.63% off its 52-week high

— Samantha Subin

Zoom shares tumble 9% on revenue miss, weak outlook

Zoom shares dropped about 9% in extended trading on Monday after missing revenue estimates in the recent quarter and cutting its outlook.

The video conferencing company's earnings came in at $1.05 a share on $1.10 billion in revenue, while analysts had anticipated 94 cents per share on revenues of $1.12 billion. At the same time, Zoom shared disappointing guidance for the current quarter and the full year.

— Samantha Subin

Palo Alto Networks jumps about 9% on earnings beat

Shares of the cybersecurity company surged nearly 9% after posting a beat on the top and bottom lines in its fiscal fourth quarter. Palo Alto Networks beat earnings expectations by 11 cents a share on revenues of $1.55 billion.

The company also issued upbeat guidance for the current quarter and full year, while its board authorized a 3-for-1 stock split.

— Samantha Subin

Stock futures open slightly higher

Stock futures opened slightly higher in overnight trading Monday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were last up 32 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.11% and 0.16%, respectively.

— Samantha Subin