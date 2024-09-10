Stock futures slip after latest U.S. inflation data release: Live updates

U.S. stock futures slipped Wednesday as investors digested the latest consumer inflation report in an attempt to understand the health of the broader economy.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 259 points, or nearly 0.6%. S&P 500 futures lost about 0.4%, while Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.4%.

The consumer price index report released Wednesday morning reflected a 0.2% increase in prices last month, with the annual inflation rate coming in at 2.5% — its lowest level since February 2021.The CPI was expected to increase 0.2% in the previous month and 2.6% from a year ago, according to the Dow Jones consensus estimate.

Month over month core CPI — which does not include volatile food and energy prices — came out slightly hotter-than-expected, however.

"This is a 25 basis point rate cut in September," said Pimco economist Tiffany Wilding. "It takes away some of the urgency that the markets were discussing around a 50."

Core inflation rises more than expected in August

The so-called core consumer price index, a measure of inflation that strips out food and energy prices, rose 0.3% in August, topping a Dow Jones forecast for a 0.2% increase. Year on year, it increased 3.2%, in line with estimates.

Overall CPI came in line with expectations.

— Fred Imbert

Tuesday night's debate pushes solar names higher in premarket trading

Solar stocks gained before the open as investors interpreted Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris as the winner of Tuesday's debate.

First Solar and Enphase Energy added more than 4% and 3%, respectively, shortly after 8 a.m. ET. Vice President Harris said during the debate that she is a supporter of "diverse sources of energy" in an effort to reduce the United States' reliance on foreign oil.

— Pia Singh

Bitcoin falls slightly, putting Coinbase, MicroStrategy under pressure

Stocks tied to the price of bitcoin were under pressure in premarket trading as the price of the flagship cryptocurrency fell slightly overnight, with crypto traders digesting central bank policy in Japan and looked ahead to key U.S. inflation data.

Bitcoin inched lower by less than 1%, a move that began at the start of the Asia trading session. Coinbase fell 2%, while MicroStrategy retreated 3%. The biggest bitcoin miners, Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms, lost 3% and 1%, respectively, after rallying Tuesday.

Bank of Japan board member Junko Nakagawa said the central bank would continue to raise interest rates if the economy and inflation move in line with the bank's forecasts, which made financial markets skittish, including crypto, according to Yuya Hasegawa, crypto market analyst at Japanese bitcoin exchange Bitbank.

Investors have also been focused on Tuesday night's U.S. presidential debate. The election is seen the next significant catalyst for crypto assets, although there weren't any major surprises from the debate. Any post-debate weakness is merely a correction after the recent rally and some positioning ahead of U.S. inflation data, said Joel Kruger, market strategist at LMAX Group. Wednesday's CPI report and Thursday's producer price index could help determine the size of a widely expected rate cut at the end of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting on Sept. 18.

— Tanaya Macheel

GameStop shares drop 10% following sales decline, stock offering

Shares of GameStop plunged more than 10% in premarket trading Wednesday after the video game company reported a steep decline in sales for the second quarter. Revenue of $798 million in the latest quarter marked a more than 20% drop from the $1.16 billion sales from the same quarter a year ago, according to FactSet.

GameStop posted quarterly earnings of just 1 cent. The meme stock's results are not comparable due to the light analyst coverage on Wall Street.

The firm also announced an "at-the-market" stock offering of up to 20 million shares.

— Yun Li

Mortgage rates fall for a sixth straight week

U.S. mortgage rates fell for a sixth straight week to 6.29% from 6.43%.

"Treasury yields have been responding to data showing a picture of cooling inflation, a slowing job market, and the anticipated first rate cut from the Federal Reserve later this month," said Joel Kan, MBA's vice president and deputy chief economist.

— Diana Olick

Shares of Trump Media fall 10.5% following presidential debate

Jaque Silva | SOPA Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Shares of Trump Media fell 10.5% in premarket trade after Tuesday evening's presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

The shares had rallied ahead of the live TV debate between the two presidential candidates, but dipped after the pair butted heads over topics including the economy, immigration and abortion.

The company, which is majority owned by the former president, has been on a rocky path since it debuted on the Nasdaq in March 2024, with volatility rising in recent weeks as the Nov. 5 election draws nearer.

— Karen Gilchrist

European stocks opened higher

European stocks were higher on Wednesday as global markets focus on the latest U.S. inflation data set to be released later in the day.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.39% by 8:30 a.m. London time, with the majority of sectors and all major bourses ticking higher. Mining stocks were up 1.78%, while health care fell 0.49%.

Retail stocks rose 1.72%, led by gains for Spanish fashion house Inditex, which added 4.2% after reporting a rebound in sales.

— Karen Gilchrist

Markets could see a 'punch in the stomach' moving forward, says Chris Verrone

On top of an already weak September that has historically pushed stocks lower, Wall Street could see another jolt ahead, according to Strategas Research Partners partner and head of technical analysis Chris Verrone.

"I don't think we get through the next four five six weeks without some punch in the stomach," Verrone told CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Tuesday. "Will that be viable? I do think ultimately it will be. The trends underneath it are probably strong enough, but there are questions that we have about what is the countercyclical message of markets and macro telling us about 2025."

— Brian Evans

Next year's earnings growth forecasts rely on tech and health care most of all, Strategas says

Next year's ambitious earnings growth forecasts rely on stronger results from technology and health-care stocks far more than any other sector, Strategas Securities analysts Ryan Grabinski and Jonathan Byrne wrote to clients Tuesday.

Tech and health care are forecast to contribute half of the 15% expected growth in S&P 500 profits in 2025. "With those two sectors being particularly important for next year's growth, any downward revisions there will slow the growth rate significantly," Strategas said. Financials and communications services stocks are also expected to show large contributions to next year's profits, while consumer staples and consumer discretionary stocks are only forecast to boost 2025 profits by 10% combined.

Assumptions also rely on sky-high profit margins for corporate America as a whole.



The 15% earnings growth analysts see in 2025 would lift S&P 500 earnings to $280, and implies profit margins "next year would have to reach an all time high of 13.9%. This would be more than 1 percentage point higher than any point in the last 35 years. The highest operating EPS margin achieved was 12.4% in 2021 which was also a time when costs were way down due to closures and spending was up due to government transfers. For next year, it's very difficult to see how nearly 14% margins can be achieved," Strategas added.

— Scott Schnipper

Stocks making biggest moves after the bell: Petco, Dave & Buster's and more

These are the stocks moving the most in after-hours trading:

Petco Health & Wellness — Shares rose 4% after the pet retailer posted second-quarter earnings that came in line with expectations, while Petco's revenue of $1.52 billion was slightly below the $1.53 billion analysts surveyed by LSEG had anticipated.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment — The arcade chain's stock climbed 8% after Dave & Buster's posted earnings per share of 99 cents, while analysts polled by LSEG had expected just 84 cents.

Morgan Stanley — The bank stock fell 1% following a downgrade to neutral from buy at Goldman Sachs.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Stock futures open little changed

Stock futures opened near the flatline Tuesday night.

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were all trading marginally lower in extended trading hours.

— Lisa Kailai Han