Results Come in From Sham Referendums in Occupied Ukraine; Nord Stream Sabotage Being Investigated

After a series of sham referendums in four Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, the results are out. Unsurprisingly, they show a resounding majority voted to join Russia. The referendums are widely seen as rigged, as many irregular voting practices have been reported.

Electoral officials went door to door with portable ballot boxes to collect votes from residents living in the occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the south, and self-proclaimed, pro-Russian "republics" in Donetsk and Luhansk, with polling stations open only yesterday, the last day of voting.

It's widely expected that Russian President Vladimir Putin will announce Friday that the occupied regions are being annexed and becoming a part of the Russian Federation. There are widespread fears that Moscow could resort to nuclear weapons to "defend" what it will claim is its territory.

Elsewhere, European officials continue to investigate unexplained leaks affecting both the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that carry natural gas from Russia to Europe via the Baltic Sea.

Both Europe and Russia have both said sabotage cannot be ruled out as the cause of the damage, but the finger of blame is being pointed squarely at Moscow — which has yet to respond directly to the accusations.

The results came in last night from Russian-installed officials in the various regions, with Russian news agency Tass reporting that the votes in favor of joining the Russian Federation were as follows:

Donetsk "People's Republic": 99.23%

Kherson: 87.05%

Luhansk "People's Republic": 98.42%

Zaporizhzhia: 93.11%

Ukraine and its Western allies have denounced the so-called referendums and said they will not recognize the results.

It's widely expected that Russian President Vladimir Putin will announce Friday that the occupied regions are being annexed and becoming a part of the Russian Federation.

There are widespread fears that the votes, and annexation, are designed to give Moscow a pretext to resort to nuclear weapons, to "defend" what it will claim is its territory and in a bid to win the war against Ukraine.

— Holly Ellyatt

Blinken says initial reports of damage to Nord Stream pipeline could be sabotage

Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that initial reports of apparent damage to the Nord Stream pipeline indicate it may be the result of sabotage.

"These are initial reports and we haven't confirmed that yet," Blinken told reporters at the State Department.

"Now, my understanding is the leaks will not have a significant impact on Europe's energy resilience. And what's critical is that we are working day in and day out both on a short-term basis and a long-term basis to address energy security for Europe and for that matter around the world," Blinken added.

European officials, meanwhile, are investigating the unexplained leaks affecting both the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that bring natural gas from Russia to Europe via the Baltic Sea.

— Amanda Macias

Use of nuclear weapons is 'absolutely unacceptable,' NATO chief says

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance is taking Russia's rhetoric and threats of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine very seriously.

"Any use of nuclear weapons is absolutely unacceptable," Stoltenberg said in his opening remarks before the European Parliament.

"It will change the nature of the conflict," he said, adding that the NATO alliance, as well as the European Union, will impose severe consequences on Russia if it uses a nuclear weapon.

The Kremlin has previously said that it has a "right" to use nuclear weapons if its territory is threatened.

— Amanda Macias

CIA reportedly warned Berlin about possible attacks on gas pipelines

Odd Andersen | Afp | Getty Images

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency had weeks ago warned Germany about possible attacks on gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, German magazine Spiegel said after gas leaks in Russia pipelines to Germany were reported.

The German government received the CIA tip in summer, Spiegel reported, citing unnamed sources, adding that Berlin assumes a targeted attack on Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.

A German government spokesperson declined to comment, Spiegel added.

— Reuters



Nord Stream leaks 'a severe safety and environmental hazard,' analysts say

Anton Vaganov | Reuters

Suspicious leaks reported on the Nord Stream pipelines from Russia to Germany represent a "severe safety and environment hazard," according to experts at the Eurasia Group.

Nord Stream operator Nord Stream AG reported Tuesday that both the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines have sustained "unprecedented" damage via three known leaks, adding it was impossible to estimate when the gas network system's working capability would be restored.

Danish and Swedish authorities declared a no-shipping zone around the location of the suspected leak in their maritime zones while Denmark raised its power and gas safety alert level.

Henning Gloystein, director of energy, climate and resources and senior analyst Jason Bush, both at Eurasia Group, said in a note Tuesday that while German and Danish authorities said the cause of the leaks was unknown, "unplanned leaks to undersea pipelines are rare as they are designed to avert accidental damage."

"Several EU sources said sabotage seemed likely. Neither pipeline was delivering commercial gas at the time of the leaks, yet given both lines were still pressured and each has the capacity to pipe around 165 million cubic metres of methane-heavy gas per day," they said, adding: "Leaks of this size are a severe safety and environmental hazard, especially should Russia not stop pumping gas into the system."

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines have centered heavily in the breakdown of relations between Europe and Russia because of the war in Ukraine. The new Nord Stream 2 pipeline had not even opened when the German government refused to certify it for commercial operations after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the functional Nord Stream 1 pipeline is currently not being used to deliver Russian gas to Europe after Gazprom, the Russian gas giant, said there was a technical fault with a turbine that could not be fixed due to Western sanctions.

The latest report of leaks make it even less likely that gas supplies to Europe will resume before the winter, analysts now say.

"Depending on the scale of the damage, the leaks could even mean a permanent closure of both lines," Eurasia Group said.

Gazprom declined to comment when approached by Reuters.

