Microsoft Says LinkedIn Topped $3 Billion in Ad Revenue in the Last Year, Outpacing Snap and Pinterest

Microsoft said Tuesday that LinkedIn Marketing Solutions has brought in more than $3 billion in revenue in the past 12 months.

The Marketing Solutions unit's clients included brands like American Express, Adobe and Chase as of last month, LinkedIn said in March.

LinkedIn has tried to position itself as a better place than competitors like Instagram or TikTok for business-related ads.

Microsoft said Tuesday LinkedIn's ads business has brought in more than $3 billion in revenue during the year ended March 31, outpacing pure-play digital ads competitors like Snap and Pinterest.

The company does not regularly report revenue from LinkedIn's ads business — called LinkedIn Marketing Solutions — but it says growth is accelerating. On Microsoft's earnings call for its fiscal second quarter (ended March 31), Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the unit's revenue was up over 60% year-over-year. Last quarter, the company said growth in the unit was 53%.

By way of comparison, Snap has generated roughly $2.8 billion in revenue over the same time period, while Pinterest, which also reported quarterly earnings on Tuesday, has seen revenue of $1.9 billion.

LinkedIn's ads business has offerings like sponsored content appearing in its feed, sponsored messages, and other ads that might drive LinkedIn users to register for an event or set up a demo. Clients included brands like American Express, Adobe and Chase as of last month, LinkedIn said in March.

LinkedIn has tried to position itself as a better place for business-related ads than competitors like TikTok or Facebook's Instagram. In March, it launched a campaign to try to convince advertisers they can reach business professionals on LinkedIn when they're in a "ready-to-do-business mindset." It's part of a larger brand platform launched by LinkedIn Marketing Solutions in June that includes the motto: "Do business where business is done."

LinkedIn also likely got a boost last year when a slew of advertisers paused their placements on Facebook starting in the summer and tried out other other channels.

eMarketer forecasts that LinkedIn will command 1.4% of U.S. digital ad revenue share in 2021, just slightly up the 1.2% it held in 2019, but well shy of Facebook's 25.4%, Google's 28.7% and Amazon's 10.7%.

Overall, though, LinkedIn's advertising business is still a tiny portion of Microsoft's total revenue, which was $41.7 billion in the quarter ended March 31 alone.