Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
breaking news

Microsoft Is About to Announce Its First New Version of Windows in Six Years — Follow Along for Live Updates

By Jordan Novet, CNBC

Microsoft

Microsoft is unveiling the successor to Windows 10, likely called Windows 11, during a live-streamed event that kicks off at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday. Follow along here for live updates.

Microsoft executives will reveal the next version of Windows at an online event on Thursday. The announcement comes almost six years after the introduction of Windows 10, which is the world's most widely used PC operating system, with over 1.3 billion devices using it.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Windows, which represents over 10% of Microsoft's revenue even as the company has grown by selling cloud services, became more critical in the pandemic as people stayed home and spent more time with Windows 10 for class, work and gaming. Microsoft reported higher Windows revenue from consumer PCs -- but Apple's Mac revenue also rose, and shipments of PCs running Google's Chrome OS skyrocketed.

Money Report

United States 25 mins ago

Darden Restaurants CEO Says Speculation Is Driving Up Real Estate Prices

Economy 30 mins ago

Rivals See ‘Fierce' Competition as UAE Digital Bank Zand Prepares for Launch

Now Microsoft wants to show off Windows innovation while the market is still in growth mode.

The event starts at 11 a.m. ET and we'll provide live updates below.

Windows 11 expected to introduce a new design

We're about to get a peek at what's coming next to Windows. There may not be many surprises, thanks to a leak last week of what appeared to be an early build of an operating system called Windows 11.

Last week, some media outlets reported on a leaked build of an operating system called Windows 11. The release showed rounded corners for application windows, refreshed animations and a Start menu located in the center at the bottom of the screen, among other changes.

The leaked build didn't include an updated version of Microsoft's built-in Windows app store. The overhaul to the Store app will probably arrive alongside the Windows refresh, Windows Central said in April. Thursday's event is a logical time for Microsoft to go over that.

Microsoft declined to comment on the build's authenticity. But we'll know more about what the software looks like after the event begins at 11 a.m. ET.

— Jordan Novet

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

breaking newsBusinessTechnologyApple Inc.US: News
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us