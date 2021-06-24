Microsoft Is About to Announce Its First New Version of Windows in Six Years — Follow Along for Live Updates

Microsoft is unveiling the successor to Windows 10, likely called Windows 11, during a live-streamed event that kicks off at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday. Follow along here for live updates.

Microsoft executives will reveal the next version of Windows at an online event on Thursday. The announcement comes almost six years after the introduction of Windows 10, which is the world's most widely used PC operating system, with over 1.3 billion devices using it.

Windows, which represents over 10% of Microsoft's revenue even as the company has grown by selling cloud services, became more critical in the pandemic as people stayed home and spent more time with Windows 10 for class, work and gaming. Microsoft reported higher Windows revenue from consumer PCs -- but Apple's Mac revenue also rose, and shipments of PCs running Google's Chrome OS skyrocketed.

Now Microsoft wants to show off Windows innovation while the market is still in growth mode.

The event starts at 11 a.m. ET and we'll provide live updates below.

Windows 11 expected to introduce a new design

We're about to get a peek at what's coming next to Windows. There may not be many surprises, thanks to a leak last week of what appeared to be an early build of an operating system called Windows 11.

Last week, some media outlets reported on a leaked build of an operating system called Windows 11. The release showed rounded corners for application windows, refreshed animations and a Start menu located in the center at the bottom of the screen, among other changes.

The leaked build didn't include an updated version of Microsoft's built-in Windows app store. The overhaul to the Store app will probably arrive alongside the Windows refresh, Windows Central said in April. Thursday's event is a logical time for Microsoft to go over that.

Microsoft declined to comment on the build's authenticity. But we'll know more about what the software looks like after the event begins at 11 a.m. ET.

— Jordan Novet