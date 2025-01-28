Judge pauses Trump funding freeze order until Feb. 3

A federal judge paused until Feb. 3 the implementation of a Trump administration order that would have frozen the issuance of federal grants and loans.

The Department of Justice objected to the administrative stay, which Judge Loren AliKhan issued at nearly the last minute before the order was set to take effect.

Earlier, the Medicaid reimbursement portal system was down, but the White House said it should be back online soon, and that payments would not be affected.

A federal judge on Tuesday paused until next week the implementation of a Trump administration order that would have frozen the issuance of existing federal grants and loans until agencies vetted them.

Judge Loren AliKhan's ruling during a hearing conducted on Zoom came just minutes before the freezing order was set to take effect at 5 p.m. ET. At stake are funds potentially worth trillions of dollars.

AliKhan said her administrative stay would expire at 5 p.m. Monday unless she decides to grant a temporary restraining order as requested by plaintiffs who filed a lawsuit earlier in the day challenging the Trump administration's action.

The judge scheduled a hearing for Monday morning for arguments on the requested TRO in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

The Department of Justice had objected to the administrative stay against the order, which is part of an effort by President Donald Trump to cut spending that does not comply with his efforts to purge "woke ideology" from government programs.

AliKhan's stay only affects the disbursement of government funds that already have been authorized, not money that was being sought.

The judge ordered the hearing within hours of the filing of the suit challenging the order, and as the Medicaid reimbursement portal system went offline in what several senators believed was a reaction to the Trump administration's order.

