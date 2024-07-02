Google's carbon emissions surge nearly 50% due to AI energy demand

Google's emissions surged nearly 50% compared to 2019, the company said Tuesday in its 2024 environmental report.

The news marks a setback in Google's goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030.

The company attributed the emissions spike to an increase in data center energy consumption and supply chain emissions driven by rapid advancements in and demand for AI.

Google's emissions also increased 13% year over year in 2023, per the report.

The company attributed the emissions spike to an increase in data center energy consumption and supply chain emissions driven by rapid advancements in and demand for artificial intelligence. The report noted that the company's total data center electricity consumption grew 17% in 2023.

The impact of AI on electricity demand is well documented. Electricity demand is forecast to grow as much as 20% by 2030, with AI data centers alone expected to add about 323 terawatt hours of electricity demand in the U.S., CNBC previously reported.

While renewables will likely play an important role in meeting AI energy demands, analysts say that immediate implementation is challenging. This is due to factors such as the time required to build the power lines that transport resources to the data centers, Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read previously told CNBC.

Google said in the report that its data centers are 1.8 times as energy efficient as a typical data center. The company added that it remains committed to mitigating the environmental impact of AI through model optimization, efficient infrastructure and emissions reductions.

Google is not the only major tech company to face increased emissions due to AI demand. Microsoft reported in May that its total carbon emissions rose nearly 30% since 2020 primarily due to the construction of data centers.