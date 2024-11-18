Money Report

Georgia appeals court cancels arguments in Trump election case until further notice

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with House Republicans at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Washington, DC on November 13, 2024.
Allison Robbert | AFP | Getty Images
  • The Georgia Court of Appeals canceled oral arguments on an effort by President-elect Donald Trump and others to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the criminal election case against them.
  • The Department of Justice is expected to dismiss two federal cases against Trump as a result of his victory in the White House race.

A Georgia appeals court on Monday canceled until further notice oral arguments on an effort by President-elect Donald Trump and other co-defendants to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the criminal election prosecution against them.

The Georgia Court of Appeals acted on its own in canceling the arguments, which were scheduled for Dec. 5.

Three other criminal cases against Trump have been put in limbo since the Republican won the presidential election nearly two weeks ago.

