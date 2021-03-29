Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Facebook

Facebook and Google Reveal Plans to Build Subsea Cables Between U.S. and Southeast Asia

By Sam Shead, CNBC

Google
  • The Echo and Bifrost trans-Pacific cables will increase the data capacity between the regions by 70% and improve internet reliability, Facebook said.
  • While Facebook is investing in both cables, Google is only investing in Echo.
  • The cost of the projects, which are still subject to regulatory approvals, has not been disclosed.

Facebook and Google are planning to lay two huge subsea cables that will link the U.S. West Coast to Singapore and Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy and home to a growing number of smartphone users. 

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Echo and Bifrost trans-Pacific cables will increase the data capacity between the regions by 70% and improve internet reliability, Facebook said Monday.

Money Report

CONGRESS 5 mins ago

GOP Sen. Thom Tillis Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer, Will Have Surgery Next Week

Make It 6 mins ago

‘Shark Tank': Mark Cuban Invested 6 Figures in a Company That Went From a $600 Side Hustle to Over $3 Million in Sales in Just Two Years

While Facebook is investing in both cables, Google is only investing in Echo. The cost of the projects, which are still subject to regulatory approvals, has not been disclosed.

"We are committed to bringing more people online to a faster internet," Facebook's vice president of network investments, Kevin Salvadori, and network investment manager Nico Roehrich wrote in a joint blog post. "As part of this effort, we're proud to announce that we have partnered with leading regional and global partners to build two new subsea cables — Echo and Bifrost — that will provide vital new connections between the Asia-Pacific region and North America."

Partners include Indonesian firms Telin and XL Axiata, and Singapore-based Keppel.

The aim is for Echo to be completed by late 2023, while Bifrost is set to be finished by late 2024.

Last May, Facebook announced plans to build a 37,000-kilometer (22,991-mile) long undersea cable around Africa to provide it with better internet access.

Google is also working on an underwater cable called Equiano, which aims to connect Africa with Europe. The web search titan has another unit, Loon, which makes high-altitude balloons that deliver 4G internet to rural communities. It recently announced an expansion of that plan to Mozambique.

Facebook previously had plans to beam internet to remote areas using solar-powered drones. Called Aquila, the company shuttered the project in 2018 but has reportedly been working with Airbus to test similar drones again in Australia.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Facebooksocial mediaTechnologyinternet
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us