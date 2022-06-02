Cramer's Lightning Round: Trade Desk Is Too Expensive

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Rocket Lab USA Inc: "I see your aerospace and I give you Raytheon Technologies, which makes money and does good things."

Joby Aviation Inc: "You think it's time for flying cars? [Sell]."

Allegiant Travel Co: "I'd rather be in Expedia. I'd rather be in Airbnb. Let's go with one of those two."

Trade Desk Inc: "It is too expensive."

Kosmos Energy Ltd: "Let it come down a little."

Upstart Holdings Inc: "I didn't like the loans on the balance sheet. If it gets rid of the loans ... or it makes me convinced that they're good, then all is forgiven and I'm cool with it."

Hertz Global Holdings Inc: "That stock is a buy."

Indie Semiconductor Inc: "They should be making a lot of money."

