Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

CEO explains how Coterra manages unpredictable commodity pricing

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Pavlo Gonchar | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images
  • Coterra CEO Tom Jordan told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said the "flexibility" of its assets helps the oil and gas company deal with unpredictable commodity pricing.
  • Jordan said Coterra's business plan allows it to reallocate capital as needed, and the company doesn't try to predict pricing.

Coterra CEO Tom Jordan told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday how the oil and gas company deals with unpredictable commodity pricing, emphasizing the "flexibility" of its assets.

"We built Coterra to have flexibility of top tier assets, low cost of supply, but also a team that is nimble, always looking at iterations and ready to pivot," Jordan said. "We've built our service contracts so we don't have many long term commitments, and that means we can move capital from one basin to another in fairly short order as we did with our recent release."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The price of natural gas has been volatile over the past few months, and in February it hit its lowest level since 2020.

But Jordan said Coterra is able to project stable revenue and cash flow because of its "asset quality" and "organization." He stressed that Coterra doesn't try to predict commodity pricing. Instead, the company keeps its debt low and moves assets depending on its needs, he said.

Coterra announced during its most recent earnings report it would cut back its natural gas production and instead invest more heavily in oil. However, Jordan said the company is "well-positioned" and has plans in place to increase natural gas production if necessary.

Money Report

9 mins ago

China says military spending growth in 2024 to stay the same as last year at 7.2%

news 51 mins ago

China sets GDP target of ‘around 5%' for 2024

"We have contingency plans to ramp back up if things look better," he said. "...What we want to do is not invest in future wells at least put a pause on that and redirect that capital to other assets."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Coterra.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us