Britpop legends Oasis reunite for 2025 tour — and demand for tickets is expected to be huge

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, frontmen of British band Oasis, confirmed Tuesday they would put aside a 15-year feud to reunite for a string of shows expected to generate feverish demand.

Oasis announced gigs in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin across July 4 to Aug. 17, 2025, which they said would be their only European dates next year.

Tickets for the latest gig will go on sale via Ticketmaster, which has been criticized in recent years for site failures during sales for hugely popular artists such as Taylor Swift.

LONDON — Liam and Noel Gallagher, the frontmen of British band Oasis, confirmed Tuesday they would put aside a 15-year feud to reunite for a string of shows next year that are expected to generate feverish demand.

Oasis announced gigs in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin across July 4 to Aug. 17, 2025, which they said would be their only European dates next year. Tickets are set to go on sale on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.

"Plans are underway for OASIS LIVE '25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year," the band said in a statement.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Oasis broke up on Aug. 28, 2009, with the Gallagher brothers pursuing solo projects and performing Oasis hits separately in years since. The announcement comes just ahead of the 30-year anniversary of the release of the album "Definitely Maybe," the fastest-selling debut album in U.K. history at the time, featuring tracks including "Live Forever" and "Supersonic."

The Manchester group's best-known songs include "Wonderwall," "Don't Look Back in Anger" and "Champagne Supernova." The band were at the heart of the Britpop movement of the 1990s — a cultural wave that championed British rock music — and for their rivalry with London band Blur.

When Oasis played for two nights at Knebworth in Hertfordshire, U.K. in 1996, 2.5 million people applied for tickets, according to the BBC. The band currently boasts 21.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify, according to the music streaming platform.

Tickets for the latest gig will go on sale via sites including Ticketmaster. The site has been criticized in recent years for site failures during sales for hugely popular artists such as Taylor Swift. CNBC has contacted Ticketmaster for comment.

Live music fans have also complained about the soaring cost of tickets sold on resale sites, which can hit nearly $1,000 for bestselling performers such as Beyoncé.

Ticketmaster said resales are only permitted at the face value of the ticket plus booking fees, and should only be made through its site or official resale partners, with unauthorized resales potentially voiding the ticket.